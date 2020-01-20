Jennifer Aniston Says It Was 'Sweet' to Have Brad Pitt Watch Her Accept SAG Award

Jennifer Aniston is happy to cheer on her colleagues and their achievements — even friendly ex Brad Pitt.

At the 26th Annual SAG Awards on Sunday, Aniston, 50, caught up with ExtraTV after her best actress in a drama series win for The Morning Show. The star told the outlet that the victory meant even more coming from her peers — including fellow winner, Pitt, 56.

“We’ve all grown up together, we really have,” she said, “and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working.”

Aniston added: “There are not dark hours, but, you know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going — and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow.”

The former couple had quite the reunion at the Los Angeles awards show, embracing each other backstage after Pitt watched Aniston’s acceptance speech from a monitor, a gesture which the actress told ExtraTV was “sweet.”

The evening also came with another notable moment for the former couple prior to the backstage meet-up. During Pitt’s acceptance speech for best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, he made a marriage quip that got a laugh from Aniston in the audience.

Pitt joked about how his character in the film was a guy who “doesn’t get on with his wife.” After cracking the joke, a camera panned to his ex-wife Aniston, who smiled lovingly and clapped.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt said. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.”

The two stars were married for five years before their divorce in 2005. While they’ve long been cordial, they’ve been more public about their friendship in the last year.

“My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion,” Aniston told Elle magazine in January 2019, referring to her marriages to Pitt and Justin Theroux. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

Pitt went on to marry actress Angelina Jolie. The two, who share six children, split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

In February 2019, the Friends actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Among her guests was Pitt, who also sent her a present before the party.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: “Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past,” while a second source said, “Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship.”