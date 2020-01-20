Jennifer Aniston Reveals at SAG Awards She 'Wanted to Be Wonder Woman but I Waited Too Long'

From Along Came Polly to Friends to The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston has played a variety of roles throughout her decades-long career — but there’s one she still wishes she’d thrown her hat in the ring for.

After taking home the statue for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at the 2020 SAG Awards for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show, Aniston told reporters backstage that one of the things she’s always wanted to do is suit up as Wonder Woman.

“I wanted to be Wonder Woman, but I waited too long,” the actress revealed about the superhero, who was most recently portrayed by Gal Gadot in the 2017 film.

She added, “I don’t know. I have a lot to do. I really, honestly, feel that I’m just kicking into a creative stride. I’ve just discovered a new love of this in a new way that I didn’t know that I had before so I almost have new eyes that I’m seeing what it is that I do as an actor.”

RELATED: SAG Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

Though Aniston’s most recent work was her starring role in the Apple TV+ drama, she’s looking forward to returning to the comedic genre.

“I want to do more comedies,” she said. “I want to have some laughter.”

She said of her Morning Show win: “I’m shrieking. I did not see this coming at all so it’s very exciting. I’m overwhelmed.”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Steve Granitz/WireImage

Aniston was nominated alongside Olivia Colman (The Crown), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Jodie Comer, (Killing Eve) and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Upon accepting the award on stage, Aniston said of winning her first SAG since 1996 when she won with the Friends cast: “Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable.”

The win comes on the heels of her Golden Globe nomination for the same role. During her acceptance speech, Aniston talked about the emotional experience that was working on the Apple TV+ drama.

RELATED VIDEO: The 2020 SAG Awards Are Almost Here! Breaking Down This Year’s Nominations

“Boy did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters,” Aniston said. “Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good. It was literally about 7 months of therapy that covered 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that.”

Aniston shouted out her costar Reese Witherspoon, who she called her “partner in crime.” “I love you girl,” Aniston continued. “It took 20 years, but we did it!”

And she wrapped up by showing some love for her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler, who was considered to have been snubbed at major awards shows for his dramatic performance in Uncut Gems. “Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary, your magic is real,” she said. “I love you, buddy!”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.