Cameron Boyce, Luke Perry and Kristoff St. John Honored in Touching SAG Awards In Memoriam

Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Kristoff St. John were among the more than three dozen late stars and members of the entertainment industry whose lives were honored at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Presented by Sterling K. Brown, the tribute featured footage and photos of 90210 star Perry, who died from a stroke at age 52 on March 4; Descendants lead Boyce, who died after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy at age 20 on July 6; and Young and the Restless fan favorite St. John, who died because of heart disease at age 52 on Feb. 3.

“Although their passing leaves an emptiness in our hearts, the friends and colleagues we lost this year have imparted an extraordinary legacy,” said This Is Us star Brown, 43.

Also included in the emotional video package were Danny Aiello, John Witherspoon, Robert Forster, Diahann Carroll, Tim Conway, Valerie Harper, Rutger Hauer and Shelley Morrison, among many others.

The SAG Awards in memoriam is the first one to air this awards season.

During the Golden Globes on Jan. 5, the show did not feature a video honoring those who have died throughout the year.

In recent years, the Golden Globes has opted not to have the in memoriam segment — with show producer Barry Adelman telling PEOPLE back in 2017 that “those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild.”

Instead, the Golden Globes pays tribute to the fallen stars of the year with an In Memoriam page on its website.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.