SAG Awards 2020: How and Where to Watch, Who's Nominated and More

Awards season is officially in full swing, and the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here.

The SAGs, which are voted on by actors who are active members of SAG-AFTRA, will honor the best in television and film on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big night.

When are the SAG Awards and how can I watch?

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS. The ceremony is held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

There are numerous ways to watch this year’s awards ceremony. Cable subscribers can tune in to one of the aforementioned networks or stream it live on TNT or TBS’ respective websites, mobile apps and connected device apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire).

Is there a pre-show?

Of course! PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up with TNT for a red carpet live show on Sunday night, streaming live beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. During the show, the honorees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles will be announced.

The show will stream live on PeopleTV, sagawards.org, tntdrama.com/sag-awards, PEOPLE.com and EW.com.

Image zoom Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Who was nominated?

Check out the full list of nominations here, as well as snubs and surprises here.

Who’s hosting?

This year’s ceremony is returning to its roots and going without an emcee.

The SAG Awards went without a host until two years ago, when Kristen Bell emceed the 2018 ceremony and Megan Mullally followed suit in 2019.

What special awards are there?

Robert De Niro is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

“Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. “It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro.”

Previous honorees include Debbie Reynolds in 2014, Carol Burnett in 2015, Lily Tomlin in 2017, Morgan Freeman in 2018 and Alan Alda this past year.

