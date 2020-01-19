Date night!

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan stepped out to enjoy a star-studded evening at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, where they hit the red carpet and stopped to chat with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly.

The Property Brothers star and Phan, who is the creative director of Scott Brothers Global, recounted the story of how they first met through Scott’s stylist.

“Basically it was during a Fashion Week in Toronto, we were at an event,” Scott explained. “[My stylist] brought me to the event, I was the celebrity model. [Linda] was fashion police! And so they introduced us and here we are now, we’ve been married a year and a half.”

Scott, 41, also touched on Reveal, his newly launched magazine with twin brother Jonathan.

“We’re really excited. This is something we’ve wanted to do for many years. We listen to our fans and they’ve said that they would love us to try and inspire them in other ways,” he said. “You know, we’re at 400 houses now that we’ve done for families on our shows, and the magazine is exactly what our fans were asking for.’

“It’s a lifestyle magazine and it’s meant to give people that inspiration in all aspects of their life,” he continued. “So live your best life!”

Reveal will be available for $9.99 per issue on newsstands or for an annual subscription price of $20 for four issues.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Scott who married Phan in May 2018 in Italy, opened about the couple’s desire to have kids, even if it means slowing down a little.

“I think it’s spending less time working and more time with ourselves. If we’re always on the road filming, it’s really tough to grow a family,” he said. “I don’t want to keep delaying.”

And Drew is confident Linda, 34, is up for the job.

“I know Linda is going to be an amazing mom,” he said. “I hope I’ll be a great dad.”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.