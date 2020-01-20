David Harbour Gets a Smooch from Costar Winona Ryder After SAG Awards Loss: ‘Love These Losers’

David Harbour is gracious even in defeat.

After Harbour, 44, and the Stranger Things cast failed to earn any statuettes at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, the actor shared a playful Instagram selfie that featured costar Winonya Ryder giving him a kiss on the cheek as he held up an “L” sign with his fingers on his forehead.

“Love these losers,” Harbour wrote. “Ty sags. That deniro clip reel. That brad Pitt speech. This room. These idols. (Am I being gratious [sic] enough in defeat?).”

The official Stranger Things Instagram account commented on the post, “Be still my beating jopper heart,” while Netflix‘s account wrote, “AHHHHH.”

RELATED: SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit series, was nominated for outstanding actor in drama series but lost out to Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones). The other nominees included Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Steve Carell, and Billy Crudup (The Morning Show).

The cast of Stranger Things was also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series award. They, along with Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, and The Handmaid’s Tale, were beat out by the cast of The Crown.

Harbour arrived at the star-studded show with his girlfriend Lily Allen. The actor teased the couple’s night out on his Instagram Story as they got ready together, captioning a photo of the English singer from behind as she got her glam done.

Image zoom Lily Allen and David Harbour Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“Who is my mystery date getting hair and makeup done in this hotel room I’ve been living in too long that is full of ‘I don’t know what the hell anymore’ stuff?” he wrote, joking.

Then he posted a photo of the two holding hands, with Allen’s back to the camera once again.

“Who’s the stunning one in red?”

“That’s right, it’s the brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f—ing hot @lilyallen,” he captioned the next slide, finally unveiling a photo of the two from the front.

Image zoom David Harbour/Instagram

RELATED: Stranger Things‘ David Harbour Gushes Over ‘Brilliant, Beautiful’ Date Lily Allen at SAG Awards

Harbour and Allen, the sister of Game of Thrones‘ Alfie Allen, were first linked in January 2019, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together.

They were spotted together again in August while he was filming Black Widow in London, and following his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October, the pair was photographed heading to the show’s afterparty in New York City.

Later that month, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala in New York City. In November, they sparked engagement rumors after Allen was photographed wearing a ring on her left finger. (Reps for the two didn’t return requests for comment at the time.)

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live on Sunday on TNT and TBS.