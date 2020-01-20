Stranger Things' David Harbour Gushes Over 'Brilliant, Beautiful' Date Lily Allen at SAG Awards

David Harbour and Lily Allen are going strong!

The couple stepped out to attend the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where Harbour, 44, was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. His fellow nominee and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) took home the Actor.

Harbour and his costars in the hit Netflix series are also up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Harbour looked dashing in a classic black tux, and Allen, 34, stunned in a red and pink gown with a plunging neckline. Harbour teased the couple’s night out on his Instagram Story as they got ready together, captioning a photo of the English singer from behind as she got her glam done.

“Who is my mystery date getting hair and makeup done in this hotel room I’ve been living in too long that is full of ‘I don’t know what the hell anymore’ stuff?'” he wrote, joking.

Then he posted a photo of the two holding hands, with Allen’s back to the camera once again.

“Who’s the stunning one in red?”

“That’s right, it’s the brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f—ing hot @lilyallen,” he captioned the next slide, finally unveiling a photo of the two from the front.

Harbour and Allen, the sister of Game of Thrones‘ Alfie Allen, were first linked in January 2019, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together.

They were spotted together again in August while he was filming Black Widow in London, and following his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October, the pair was photographed heading to the show’s afterparty in New York City.

Later that month, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala in New York City. In November, they sparked engagement rumors after Allen was photographed wearing a ring on her left finger. (Reps for the two didn’t return requests for comment at the time.)

Harbour previously dated Fantastic Beasts star Alison Sudol.

Allen was previously married to builder and decorator Sam Cooper. They split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Allen and Cooper, 42, share two daughters: Marnie Rose, 7, and Ethel Mary, 8.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are being presented live on Sunday on TNT and TBS.