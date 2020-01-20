Stranger Things Star Dacre Montgomery's Girlfriend Liv Pollock: What to Know About Her

Dacre Montgomery has a sweet date by his side at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Australian actor, known for his portrayal of Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things, walked the red carpet with his girlfriend, Liv Pollock.

Both looked elegant for the awards show. Montgomery, 25, wore a classic white tuxedo with a white button-down shirt, black bow tie and black dress shoes.

Pollock, 20, showed some skin in a pink snakeskin strapless gown with a plunging halter neckline and ruffled skirt with a high slit. The model wore her brown locks parted down the middle and slicked back, and accessorized the look with simple earrings and nude heels.

This isn’t the first time Pollock has posed for photographers with Montgomery at an awards show.

The two were together in September 2018, at the Emmys Awards, and in February 2019 at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Pollock, like Montgomery, is from Perth. She is signed with Vivien’s Models and has amassed 75K Instagram followers on her account, which is flooded with beautiful shots of the 5-foot-7 beauty.

Back in April 2018, Pollock told Australia’s The Daily Telegraph that she and Montgomery met one another through “mutual contacts from work” in Perth, but started talking “through social media” and “developing” their relationship.

“It grew from there,” she said. “We are both also really passionate about design — I’m studying architecture and Dacre has studied interior design so we were drawn to each other through our mutual love of design.”

Things were serious enough between them that Pollock took a gap year from the University of Western Australia to move to Atlanta with Montgomery as he was working. And though his acting career has taken off, she told the Telegraph the attention hasn’t affected their bond.

“It doesn’t change anything, our relationship has been built on our similar values and an adventurous nature,” she said. “Just because his career places him within the public eye, doesn’t and would never be a factor that we would let influence our relationship, nor should it.”

Pollock is staying busy with modeling, and also told the Telegraph that “health and fitness” are passions of hers.

As a native Australian, she’s also working with Montgomery on relief efforts from the ongoing Australian fires.

Montgomery told PeopleTV about it, on the SAG Awards pre-show.

“I’m officially becoming an ambassador for the Australian Red Cross,” Montgomery said. “As we know, Australia is experiencing some extremely hard times. A lot of people now are affected. My partner and I are trying to do everything we can to find out. I’ve created a GoFundMe, we’re trying to raise funds.”

“We still have two months left of fire seasons, which is a scary amount of time to consider how much has happened in the first month,” he added. “We lived under a cloud of ash in a major city for three weeks. So I’m just trying to raise awareness and do that little bit that I can.”

He also gave some advice to actors struggling to break through.

“We’ve all had tough times, people aspiring to be actors,” Montgomery said. “But I think a constant belief in yourself and persistence and sort of understanding that you are just as capable as anyone else is extremely important. And not sort of dismissing your abilities or how long it takes to be recognized for your abilities.”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.