SAG Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

Actors are honoring actors at Sunday night’s 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards, which were voted on by active members of SAG-AFTRA, are celebrating the best in television and film. Besides being an esteemed accolade in their own right, the SAGS are considered an indicator of what movie stars will succeed at the the Oscars next month.

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Avengers: End Game

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

Schitt’s Creek

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role



Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice



Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role



Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Bombshell

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

