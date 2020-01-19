SAG Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

The SAGS are considered an indicator of what movie stars will succeed at the the Oscars
Actors are honoring actors at Sunday night’s 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The SAG Awards, which were voted on by active members of SAG-AFTRA, are celebrating the best in television and film. Besides being an esteemed accolade in their own right, the SAGS are considered an indicator of what movie stars will succeed at the the Oscars next month.
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Avengers: End Game
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
Schitt’s Creek
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Bombshell
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
