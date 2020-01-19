SAG Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

The SAGS are considered an indicator of what movie stars will succeed at the the Oscars

By Michele Corriston
January 19, 2020 05:59 PM

Actors are honoring actors at Sunday night’s 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

The SAG Awards, which were voted on by active members of SAG-AFTRA, are celebrating the best in television and film. Besides being an esteemed accolade in their own right, the SAGS are considered an indicator of what movie stars will succeed at the the Oscars next month.

Stay tuned to see the full list of winners below.

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Avengers: End Game 
Ford v Ferrari 
The Irishman
Joker 
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

Game of Thrones 
GLOW 
Stranger Things 
The Walking Dead 
Watchmen

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael DouglasThe Kominsky Method
Tony ShalhoubThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Bill HaderBarry

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina ApplegateDead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-BridgeFleabag
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
Schitt’s Creek
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Laura DernMarriage Story
Scarlett JohanssonJojo Rabbit
Jennifer LopezHustlers
Margot RobbieBombshell
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jamie FoxxJust Mercy
Tom HanksA Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al PacinoThe Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad PittOnce Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Patricia ArquetteThe Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer AnistonThe Morning Show
Olivia ColmanThe Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jodie ComerKilling Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. BrownThis Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy CrudupThe Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Sam RockwellFosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Mahershala AliTrue Detective
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell CroweThe Loudest Voice

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Christian BaleFord v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprioOnce Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam DriverMarriage Story
Taron EgertonRocketman
Joaquin PhoenixJoker

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cynthia ErivoHarriet
Scarlett JohanssonMarriage Story
Lupita Nyong’oUs
Charlize TheronBombshell
Renée ZellwegerJudy

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Bombshell
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.