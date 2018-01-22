William H. Macy Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

And the actor goes to …

William H. Macy snagged the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards thanks to his role in Shameless.

Macy began his speech by recalling a conversation between writer David Mamet and a journalist, in which Mamet said “an actor’s job is to tell the truth.”

“Even though our lines and the stories we’re told are given to us by writers, it’s our job, under those imaginary circumstances, to find the truth,” he continued.

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH WILLIAM H MACY. I will be the blonde in your bed forever! @WilliamHMacy #SAGAwards — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) January 22, 2018

“And I think it’s a glorious way to make a living, especially in this day and age when so many people either can’t recognize the truth or don’t think it’s important.”

He beat out Anthony Anderson for black-ish; Aziz Ansari for Master of None; Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David; Sean Hayes in Will & Grace and GLOW‘s Marc Maron.

Macy, 67, has a long history at the SAG Awards: He’s been nominated 11 times for various projects and won in this category for Shameless in 2017 and 2015.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.