Sadie Sink was first cast in her role of Max Mayfield for season 2 of Stranger Things

Sadie Sink 'Begged' to Play Stranger Things' Max When Casting Team Thought She Was Too 'Old' at 14

Talk about the Upside Down — there was almost a universe in which Sadie Sink did not play Stranger Things' Max Mayfield.

The actress, now 20, recently revealed that the Netflix shows' casting team initially had reservations about her — specifically that she was too "old" for the part... at 14! So she had to fight to win the role of a lifetime.

Explaining that the role of Max felt "right," she told Fashion magazine: "I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh."

The producers answered her plea, the magazine said, and called her in for a chemistry read with Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, and the next day she got the part.

Earlier this year, roughly six years after she was cast in the role, Sink opened up to PEOPLE about saying goodbye to her teenage years.

"It feels weird saying 20! There's no 'teen' in it anymore," she said.

"Because I started so young, my childhood felt somewhat fast-tracked," she continued. "I think a lot of aspects of my life have been pretty adult, but I'm still playing a teenager. So I don't feel quite like an adult yet."

Prior to landing the role on Strange Things, Sink had booked a few guest roles on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Americans. She opened up to Fashion about the unique experience of growing up in the spotlight like she and her costars have.

"It's such a weird and specific situation that the Strangers Things cast and I are all in because the world knows who our characters are but we're still trying to figure out who we are as people," she said. "I think being in the industry accelerates you and you mature faster. But for the most part, it's just so fun because the cast is all going through it together."

Following the release of season 4, part 2 of Stranger Things on July 1, the show's upcoming fifth season will be its last.

The show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced the beginning of the end in February when they revealed that the "supersized" season 4 would be the penultimate season.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they wrote at the time. "It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you'll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurling toward our finale."

