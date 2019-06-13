Engaged Sadie Robertson Says She Wants 'a Lot of Kids' with Christian Huff: 'We're Not in a Rush'

Sadie Robertson is looking forward to one day starting a family of her own with fiancé Christian Huff, but the newly-engaged couple is taking their time.

“That’s probably years down the road,” Robertson, 22, tells PEOPLE.

“We definitely want kids, and a lot of kids,” adds the Duck Dynasty star. “I grew up with six in our family and Christian just has one brother, but he has so many cousins.”

While the bride-to-be says that “family is definitely really important to us,” they’re “not in a rush for that.”

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Jayda Iye

“First things first,” says the Dancing with the Stars alum. “My sister just had a baby and my sister-in-law is pregnant, so we’re going to have plenty of babies around.”

After nine months of dating, Huff popped the question to Robertson on her family’s Louisiana property on Sunday, which also happened to be his 21st birthday. He got down on one knee after a full day of celebrating both of their birthdays (they share the same birthday week) alongside friends and family members, who traveled from near and far for the “surprise” proposal.

“I knew that we were getting engaged soon because I knew he had talked to my dad [Willie Robertson] and we had talked about it, but I did not know it was coming at the party,” Robert says. “It was the most perfect thing ever!”

As soon as Huff asked Robertson to be his bride, the reality star didn’t hold back on giving her answer. “He proposed to me and of course I was so excited. I literally screamed ‘yes’ and he picked me up and it was absolutely perfect,” she gushes.

Now, the couple is planning for their wedding, which will take place “sooner than later” at the Robertson family home.

“We both want a night wedding because we love going on walks at night, we love the stars, we love just what it looks like at night,” she says. “And we love lots of lights, so we want it to be all lit up at night.”

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Jayda Iye

Currently, Huff is finishing up school at Auburn University in Alabama, where he’s studying business management and will graduate next May, while Robertson is living in Nashville.

And while they haven’t yet decided where they’ll live after they tie the knot, they have a few options in mind.

“We’re still trying to figure out details, but we have a lot of places to choose from considering I live in Nashville, my family’s from Louisiana, his family’s from Florida, he goes to Auburn,” Robertson says. “We have an endless opportunity of where we can pick.”