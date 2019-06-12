Sadie Robertson can’t wait to be a bride!

The Duck Dynasty star has been engaged to Christian Huff for less than a week, but she says they’re already planning their big day.

“We want a short engagement — we’re ready,” Robertson, 22, tells PEOPLE. “We’re ready to get this show on the road and celebrate a wedding with everybody. Definitely sooner than later.”

He popped the question on Sunday after nine months of dating. Although Robertson says she and Huff, 21 — who met last July — are “still kind of thinking about” a wedding date, they are looking to decide “probably in the near future.”

They already have a location nailed down: her family’s home in Louisiana.

“We’ve definitely started dreaming about it. It’s fun because as soon as you get engaged it’s like, okay, it’s time to go. Think about all the wedding plans!” says the bride-to-be.

When it comes to their vision for the celebration, Robertson pictures it being an evening wedding, full of romance and elegance — and lots of fun!

“Ever since we started talking about getting married one day, we both want a night wedding because we love going on walks at night, we love the stars, we love just what it looks like at night. And we love lots of lights, so we want it to be all lit up at night,” she says.

“We’re going to do it at my house in Louisiana and it’s just going to be very romantic and elegant but also like the biggest party ever because, like I said, we both love a good celebration,” she states.

And of course the celebrating will include lots of dancing for the Dancing with the Stars alum, who received a congratulatory text from her pro partner Mark Ballas.

“We were already texting and … he said, ‘Happy engagement,’ ” Robertson says of Ballas. “And I said, ‘Meet me on the dance floor. Reunion time.’ “

“You better know that I’m going to bust some moves!” she says of tearing up the dance floor on her wedding day.