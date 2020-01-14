Sadie Robertson Shares Sneak Peek of Her Gorgeous Wedding Video: 'All the Feels'

Sadie Robertson is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most important days of her life: her wedding!

Nearly two months after the Duck Dynasty star tied the knot with Christian Huff on her family’s farm in Louisiana, Robertson shared a sneak peek of her wedding video on Instagram.

“We have already watched it like 100 times and get giddy every time – so if anyone else wants to watch it 100 times and be giddy with us, here is our first sneak peak of our wedding video 🤗🥰😍😭😍🥰 ALL THE FEELS,” Robertson, 22, captioned the clip.

The video features footage of the couple both before they tied the knot and on the day of their wedding, including them sharing a sweet kiss, walking down the aisle after saying “I do,” and being prayed for by their families.

It also showcases the newlyweds dancing together and Robertson hitting up the dance floor with her season 19 Dancing with the Stars castmate Alfonso Ribeiro.

In an evening ceremony on Nov. 25, 2019, officiated by Pastor Louie Giglio, the couple said “I do” in front of more than 600 guests on a tennis court, which was transformed into a romantic-looking garden.

“We’re having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun,” Robertson told PEOPLE ahead of her big day. “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

Guests sat on gold chairs with white cushions while the couple stood on a white stage.

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson @AndrewJAbajian

Image zoom Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Andrew James Abajian

Following the nuptials, when Robertson and Huff, 21, exchanged both personal and traditional vows, the bride and groom joined her parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, family and friends at an outdoor reception, which was held under a large tent.

And to kick off their married life together, the couple traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for their honeymoon, where they soaked up the sun and enjoyed oceanfront views.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” Robertson old PEOPLE of Huff.

“When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other,” she said of Huff, who popped the question in June. “I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”