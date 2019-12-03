Sadie Robertson Shares Photos from Honeymoon: 'It’s Only Week 1 But Marriage Is Awesome'

Sadie Robertson is loving newlywed life!

One week after marrying fiancé Christian Huff on her family’s Louisiana farm on Nov. 25, the Duck Dynasty star shared a collection of photos from the couple’s beach honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas. In the first photo, Robertson, 22, and a shirtless Huff pose barefoot in the sand, while the second photo shows Huff enjoying quesadillas and chips and salsa on the beach.

“I know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome,” the reality star wrote in the caption of her post.

Huff, 21, also shared two sweet snaps with Robertson from their honeymoon, including a photo of them posing in swimsuits and eating even more Mexican food. “Best week of my life with my smokin wife🔥🕺🏽🌴,” he captioned the pictures.

In a second post, Robertson thanked her followers for all of their congratulatory messages after their wedding.

“Christian and I have been talking so much this week about how cool it is that everyone has celebrated our marriage (in our personal lives and on social media),” she wrote. “We’ve smiled at text, talks, gifts, showers, and comments. We’ve truly been so thankful. It’s brought so much joy and excitement for our life and future together!”

According to posts on Robertson’s Instagram Story, the newlyweds were welcomed home from their honeymoon late Monday night.

In the Nov. 25 ceremony officiated by Pastor Louie Giglio, the couple said “I do” in front of more than 600 guests — including Robertson’s season 19 Dancing with the Stars castmate Alfonso Ribeiro and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure — on a tennis court, which was transformed into a romantic-looking garden.

“We’re having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun,” Robertson told PEOPLE ahead of her wedding about the ceremony. “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

Following the ceremony, when Robertson and Huff exchanged both personal and traditional vows, the bride and groom joined her parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, family and friends at an outdoor reception, which was held under a large tent.

One day after the wedding, Robertson shared a photo captured during her special day. “Forever, me and you♥️,” Robertson wrote alongside a snap.

In the shot, Robertson wears her ceremony gown — a strapless, mermaid-style dress with a bow on the back, which she paired with long white gloves. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings and had her blonde locks pulled back in a classic, low bun.

Robertson said of Huff, who popped the question in June: “Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together.”

“When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other,” the Dancing with the Stars alum said. “I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”