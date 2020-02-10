Sadie Robertson Says People Are Already Asking if She's Ready for Kids 3 Months After Wedding

Sadie Robertson wants to be a mama someday, but for now, she’s loving the newlywed life.

The Duck Dynasty star, who tied the knot with Christian Huff in November, revealed that since she got married nearly three months ago, lots of folks have been asking if she’s ready for kids.

But although Robertson, 22, hopes to welcome children with Huff, 21, in the future, they aren’t quite ready for that stage of life.

“As soon as you get married everyone starts talking babies but right now when we say pink and blue we are def talking Baskin Robbins 💘” Robertson captioned an Instagram photo of herself giving Huff a kiss on the cheek inside a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store on Sunday.

Her sister Rebecca Robertson Loflin, who is mom to 1-year-old son Zane, commented: “😂😂😂 they are much cheaper than babies that’s for sure.”

After Robertson and Huff got engaged in June 2019, the Dancing with the Stars alumna opened up to PEOPLE about wanting to start a family of her own one day.

“That’s probably years down the road,” she told PEOPLE.

“We definitely want kids, and a lot of kids,” she added. “I grew up with six in our family and Christian just has one brother, but he has so many cousins.”

While she said “family is definitely really important to us,” they’re “not in a rush for that.”

“First things first,” she said. “My sister just had a baby and my sister-in-law is pregnant, so we’re going to have plenty of babies around.”

For now, the couple is focused on raising the newest addition to their little family: their fur baby!

In January, Robertson introduced her Instagram followers to the couple’s new dog, calling the white pooch her “Honeymoon baby Cabo Pop Huff.”

“She’s all fluff (and sass), has a blue eye, loves her monkey, can literally sleep anywhere, and loves coffee shops,” Robertson captioned a photos series of the small dog, named after their honeymoon locale. “Her middle name is Pop, short for Poppins, cause she’s just practically perfect in every way.”