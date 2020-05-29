Phil Robertson shared on a recent episode of his Unashamed podcast that he is the father of a 45-year-old woman named Phyliss

Duck Dynasty 's Sadie Robertson Reacts to News of Grandpa Phil's Adult Daughter: 'The Bigger the Better'

The Duck Dynasty is welcoming the newest member of their family with open arms.

Sadie Robertson opened up about her growing clan shortly after grandfather Phil Robertson revealed on his Unashamed podcast that he fathered an adult daughter named Phyliss, sharing a picture of the family posing with the 45-year-old woman in a post on her Instagram Stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[T]he bigger the better ❤️," she captioned the post on Thursday, which showed Sadie's mother, Korie Robertson, and her sisters-in-law posing alongside Phyliss on the beach.

The photo was originally shared by Korie, who is the wife of Phil's third son Willie Robertson.

Image zoom Sadie Robertson's post Sadie Robertson/Instagram

"We have a new sister! We found out not long ago that Phil has a daughter, and Willie and his brothers have a sister," Korie wrote in the caption of her post. "It was as much a surprise to all of us as it probably is to you, but life is full of surprises, and this one is especially sweet!"

"Our annual family beach pics were even crazier, and the Robertson men are now officially outnumbered so we’re feeling pretty good right about now, ha!" she continued. "Welcome to the fam, Phyllis; I promise it’s never boring."

Willie also shared a photo of Phyliss from the family gathering, writing on his Instagram, "So good finding my long lost sister. Can’t wait to share life with y’all’s family. Welcome to the nuttiest family around."

"Yep, I have a sister. And she’s awesome," Willie's older brother, Jase Robertson, wrote alongside a solo shot of himself with Phyliss.

Jase's wife, Missy Robertson, posted a portrait of the entire clan together on her account. The photo featured many familiar faces from Duck Dynasty, as well as members from Phyliss' family.

"'DNA results are back, and...I have a sister.' Words I will never forget my husband say as he stepped back in beside me at a worship conference just 3 short months ago. The next few moments were emotional as we continued to praise and worship an amazing Father and Savior," Missy shared. "The last few weeks have been even more amazing as we have been blessed to spend time with our new family members. God can make the most beautiful things out of our brokenness. He is the Redeemer!"

She continued, "Welcome Phyllis and Tony, Grant and Julie, Joel and Kendall! You are loved."

Jessica Robertson, the wife of Phil's youngest son Jep Robertson, added in a post from her account, "Jep’s dream came true... he finally got a big sister and we are so excited that Phyllis is in our lives now! The Robertson family is now bigger and better than ever."

During Thursday's episode of Unashamed, Phil and his children revealed that the family recently discovered the deeply religious patriarch has an adult daughter.

During the podcast, eldest son Al Robertson explained that he received a letter from a woman named Phyliss who was 45 and claiming to be his sister. After some soul-searching, he decided to let his father know about Phyliss' claim because "even if it's not dad, she needs to know it's not dad."

Al finally approached his parents, and Phil agreed to take a DNA test — which ended up being a "99.9 percent match."

"We know that in all things — in all things — even sin, God works for the good of those who love him who have been called according to his purpose," Phil said, paraphrasing Romans 8:28 from the Bible.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," the patriarch explained. "As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don't know about, and she has a father she doesn't know about. 45 years that doesn't sound like very long but you say, that's a while. So finally, after all those years, we come together."

Phil has previously admitted to being a philanderer prior to finding Jesus, however, it appears his daughter was conceived just before he devoted himself to the church.