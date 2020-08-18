"This husband of mine took them outside, and no, did not hit them, but called them to be better men. He called them to maturity and to greatness," Sadie Robertson said about her husband, Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson Praises Husband for Confronting 2 Men Who Laughed While She Was Sharing a Story

Sadie Robertson is praising her husband Christian Huff for lovingly standing up for her.

The Duck Dynasty star, 23, revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that Huff, 22, came to her defense after two men began to laugh while she was sharing a personal story that made her cry.

"HUGE LOVE," Robertson began. "Let me tell you girls. Wait for the guy that you don’t have to stand up to, but that stands up for you."

Robertson explained that the story was about a time when "a guy really hurt" her.

"Long story short, I was speaking the other night and sharing a story of a time a guy really hurt me. When I was sharing the story I started to cry because it was the first time i had ever shared this detail of what happened publicly," she wrote. "Then all of the sudden two guys in the room started to laugh as I was sharing the story."

After the pair began to laugh, Robertson was quick to call them out.

"I called them out by saying - 'you laugh, but it’s these kind of things that ruins a girl,' " she said.

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Sadie Robertson/Instagram

But she wasn't the only one to address their inappropriate behavior — Huff also took them outside, where he "called them to be better men."

"I quickly realized i wasn’t the only one who stood up for myself," Robertson recalled. "This husband of mine took them outside, and no, did not hit them, but called them to be better men. He called them to maturity and to greatness."

The author and TV personality then encouraged her followers to "teach" and "enlighten" people instead of bashing or canceling them.

"There are both types of guys and girls out there, and every guy and girl has the opportunity to mature and be better. Let’s not just bash people, but teach them. Let’s not just cancel people, but enlighten them," said Robertson.

She concluded by affirming her husband: "This man is a good one. He will be the first to tell you he used to be like those two guys, but Jesus called him to greater and He rose to the call. You can too."

It's been almost a year since Robertson and Huff tied the knot at her family's Louisiana farm.

In an evening ceremony officiated by Pastor Louie Giglio, the couple said “I do” on Nov. 25 in front of more than 600 guests — including her season 19 Dancing with the Stars castmate Alfonso Ribeiro and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure — on a tennis court, which was transformed into a romantic-looking garden.

And while the couple is loving life as newlyweds, and looking forward to having children of their own one day, they aren't in a rush to expand their family quite yet.

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Jayda Iye

“As soon as you get married everyone starts talking babies but right now when we say pink and blue we are def talking Baskin Robbins ?” Robertson captioned an Instagram photo of herself giving Huff a kiss on the cheek inside a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store in February.

After Robertson and Huff got engaged in June 2019, the Dancing with the Stars runner-up opened up to PEOPLE about wanting to start a family of her own in the future.

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Christian Huff/Instagram

“That’s probably years down the road,” she told PEOPLE.

“We definitely want kids, and a lot of kids,” she added. “I grew up with six in our family and Christian just has one brother, but he has so many cousins.”

While she said “family is definitely really important to us,” they’re “not in a rush for that.”