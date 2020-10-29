Sadie Robertson Opens Up About Her Physical and Emotional COVID Symptoms: It's a 'Dark Sickness'

Sadie Robertson is opening up about her experience with the novel coronavirus.

The Duck Dynasty alum, 23, invited her mom Korie and sister Bella onto Wednesday's episode of her podcast, WHOA That's Good, to discuss the symptoms — both physical and emotional — they experienced after contracting the virus. Sadie, 23, initially revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 in an Instagram post earlier this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bella, 18, got sick first, followed by Korie, 47. Sadie, who is currently pregnant with her first child, initially thought she was in the clear until husband Christian Huff came down with a fever.

“I actually tested negative but I still didn’t feel good about it, and then Christian got a fever and I was like, ‘Oh no, here it comes,’” she said. “And sure enough, two days later I was full-on COVID.”

“Mine started with a really bad headache,” she continued. “Like, a different kind of headache than I've ever had — it was like a migraine behind my eye. Then I got the cough, my throat was so red and on fire. It was terrible.”

In addition to those symptoms, Sadie shared that she also experienced brain fog, body aches, a loss of taste and smell, “vivid dreams” and difficulty sleeping, despite being “so tired.”

Image zoom Credit: Sadie Robertson/Instagram

Eventually, her symptoms progressed to the point where she headed to the hospital to check on her and the baby. The mom-to-be explained that she had morning sickness, and that the vomiting combined with the COVID symptoms led to dehydration.

“Being so weak and so sick and throwing up as much as I was, I got very dehydrated,” she said. “At this point, when I was dehydrated, my chest pain had gotten really bad. I could barely talk and Mom came over and was like, ‘You need to go to the hospital.’”

“I just remember you looked so pitiful and your voice was so weak, you could not talk,” Korie said, later adding that her daughter was “brave” for heading to the hospital alone while pregnant. “That's when I knew she was a mom. She's not just thinking about herself.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jillian Michaels Says She Contracted COVID-19 After Letting Her 'Guard Down for an Hour'

Sadie also opened up about some symptoms that she said she “hadn’t heard anybody publicly talk about,” including feelings of sadness and depression that her mom and sister also experienced.

“All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before,” she said. “I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot.”

“It’s really a dark sickness,” she added.

The reality star and her family members concluded the episode by urging their listeners to wear a mask and be overly cautious when it comes to the coronavirus.

"I am a very healthy person, I exercise a lot and eat pretty good. I take care of myself. I honestly thought if I got COVID it would not be that bad. But no, I had it horribly,” Sadie said. "So don't think you're just going to be fine... it is a really tough sickness that you don't want to get."