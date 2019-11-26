Sadie Robertson Marries Christian Huff in 'Romantic and Elegant' Louisiana Wedding

Sadie Robertson is married!

The Duck Dynasty star tied the knot with her fiancé, Christian Huff, on her family’s Louisiana farm on Monday.

For their nuptials, the couple transformed a tennis court into a stunning spot to say ‘I do’ with hedges to make the space more intimate and hundreds of string lights giving the venue a romantic glow. Guests sat on gold chairs with white cushions while the couple stood on a white stage to exchange their vows.

Robertson, 22, wore a pure white strapless dress with a dramatic train, flowing veil and long white gloves.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” Robertson told PEOPLE ahead of her wedding.

“When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other,” the Dancing with the Stars alum said of Huff, who popped the question in June. “I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Jayda Iye

RELATED: Duck Dynasty‘s Sadie Robertson Gets Her Marriage License with Fiancé Christian Huff

In an evening ceremony officiated by Pastor Louie Giglio, the couple said “I do” in front of more than 600 guests — including her season 19 DWTS castmate Alfonso Ribeiro and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure — on a tennis court, which was transformed into a romantic-looking garden.

“We’re having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun,” Robertson said of the ceremony. “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

RELATED: See Every Gorgeous Photo from Duck Dynasty Star Sadie Robertson’s Engagement to Christian Huff

Following the nuptials, when Robertson and Huff, 21, exchanged both personal and traditional vows, the bride and groom joined her parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, family and friends at an outdoor reception, which was held under a large tent.

“Christian and I both love night; we love the stars and the moon, so I think all of it together is going to be so magical,” Robertson said.

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Jayda Iye

“There’s going to be tons of lights, Christmas lights everywhere. Lots of white roses and greenery,” she explained of the wedding decor. “It’s going to be very romantic and elegant.”

At the reception, Robertson and Huff planned to offer guests a variety of food options from different bar stations that would be set up throughout. “We have a milkshake station, we have a coffee station, we have food stations — a big Louisiana feast, if you will — so it’ll be fun!” said Robertson.

RELATED: Inside Sadie Robertson’s ‘Perfect’ (and Surprise!) Engagement on Her Family’s Farm

For her big day, Robertson chose two dresses: first, a “very classic, all-white” ceremony gown from Kleinfeld’s followed by a “fairytale”-like Sherri Hill number for the reception.

No doubt, the DWTS runner-up said she and Huff were “definitely going to be dancing” with guests under a star-filled sky. “We’re just going to have to bust out all the moves I can try to remember from 2016 [on Dancing with the Stars]!”

“I’m going to put on my tennis shoes so I can break it down!” said Robertson.

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Jayda Iye

Following the wedding, Robertson said the newlyweds will be traveling to Cabo San Lucas for their honeymoon.

But while she’s “pumped” to kick off married life with Huff in Mexico, Robertson is most looking forward to spending forever with him.

RELATED: Sadie Robertson Says She Wants ‘a Lot of Kids’ with Christian Huff: ‘We’re Not in a Rush’

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Jayda Iye

“There’s definitely a million things,” Robertson said of what she loves most about Huff. “I think the most obvious is, everybody knows my faith is really important to me and his faith is the most important thing to him, so I think having Jesus at the center is really what makes our relationship work. And it makes it exciting because we’re equally as passionate about this hope we have.”

“We’re excited to be married and live together, do life fully together and just become one. We’re pumped! We cannot wait,” shared Robertson. “There’s a lot of things in life that I feel like might be scary to jump into, but this, there’s never been more peace. I’m just really excited.”