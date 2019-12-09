Sadie Robertson Praises Husband Christian Huff for Saying Her Stretch Marks Are 'So Cool'

Sadie Robertson is calling on her fans to practice self-love, flaws and all.

The Duck Dynasty star first praised husband Christian Huff on Instagram Saturday, sharing a two-photo set of herself on the beach in a one-piece red swimsuit and giving Huff props for his comments about her body. (Visible stretch marks can be seen on Robertson’s thigh in the photos, taken from the side.)

“‘Whoa babe your stretch marks are so cool’ — things husbands say,” the reality star, 22, began her caption. “I’m finding it’s pretty cool that the things I was insecure about my husband thinks are the best.”

“But when I really start to think about it, i think that the things most people are insecure about are the things we think are the best on the ones we love,” she mused. “Smile lines, face wrinkles, stretch marks, scars that say we made it through something hard, and all the other things we notice in the mirror that bother us, our friends and family notice and love and are proud of the people we have become.”

“Just think about it … if we love it for other people let’s just start loving it for ourselves too — it would make life a lot more fun💥,” Robertson concluded.

Following the couple’s engagement in June after nine months of dating, Robertson told PEOPLE, “I knew that we were getting engaged soon because I knew he had talked to my dad [Willie Robertson] and we had talked about it, but I did not know it was coming at [our joint birthday] party. It was the most perfect thing ever!”

“For months, literally Christian and I have been planning our birthday party together. It’s just my favorite thing that Christian and I share a birthday week even, so ever since I found this out I was like, ‘Oh, we are going to have the most epic birthday of all time,'” she added.

When they first began communicating after meeting on the beach in summer 2018, Robertson explained that her husband “had messaged me to encourage me about how encouraged he was to see what God was doing in my life and all this stuff. And he ended it with, ‘And I think you’re the most beautiful girl in the world.’ I was like, ‘Whoa! This dude!'”

Following their romantic Louisiana wedding on Nov. 25, Robertson and Huff jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on a sun-soaked honeymoon adventure.

In the first photo Robertson shared from their newlywed getaway, the reality star and a shirtless Huff, 21, posed barefoot in the sand, while the second photo showed Huff enjoying quesadillas and chips and salsa on the beach.

“I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “I know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome.”

Huff also shared two sweet snaps with Robertson, including one of them posing in swimsuits and eating even more Mexican food. “Best week of my life with my smokin wife🔥🕺🏽🌴,” he captioned the pictures.