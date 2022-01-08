"I'm sad to say Ratatouille the movie hits different now," Sadie Robertson joked after finding out rats were "invading" her home

Sadie Robertson Says She Got 'Flurona' and Rats are 'Invading' Her Home: 'We Are Exhausted'

Sadie Robertson's new year has not gotten off to the best start.

The Duck Dynasty alum, 24, detailed her "quite interesting" first few days of 2022, which included contracting the flu and COVID-19 combo known as "flurona" and finding out rats were "invading our home."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes) so obviously I was so bummed to miss passion but I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick," Robertson wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a video of husband Christian Huff holding their 7-month-old daughter, Honey James, waving to her from outside of a window.

"Then as we were on our way home from ATL we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk," she added. "So we couldn't go home. It's day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It's disgusting and we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home.

"So here we are floating around trying to make the most of it. Thankful to be healthy now. Lord, help us to consider it joy! P.s. I'm sad to say Ratatouille the movie hits different now," Robertson concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Sadie Robertson Expecting First Child with Husband Christian Huff: 'Screaming with Excitement!'

Robertson previously contracted the coronavirus while she was pregnant with Honey. She detailed the experience to PEOPLE in December 2020, sharing that it was "the hardest thing" to happen during her pregnancy.

"Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID," Robertson said. "They were telling me at the hospital, they were like, 'Man, people have to deliver with it.' I can't even imagine."

Robertson isn't the only celebrity in recent days to announce a bout with the coronavirus amid a surge in cases across the country due to the highly contagious omicron variant. There were 730,658 new cases reported in the United States on Thursday, according to The New York Times.