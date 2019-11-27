“We had tried on like 10 dresses and as soon as I put that on, my mom and I both started crying. I do not cry that much and neither does she, so we had the moment and I ended up buying my dress that day,” Sadie told PEOPLE ahead of her wedding about finding her Rita Vinieris gown, which she wore for the ceremony, at Kleinfeld’s in New York City. She paired the “classic, all white” dress with long Cornelia James gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes.

For the reception, Sadie changed into a second gown from Sherri Hill. “It has a little bit more detail to it and little bit more fairytale,” said Sadie.