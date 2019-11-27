The Bride and Groom
Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff tied the knot on Monday, Nov. 25 at her family’s farm in Louisiana.
Beaming Bride
“We had tried on like 10 dresses and as soon as I put that on, my mom and I both started crying. I do not cry that much and neither does she, so we had the moment and I ended up buying my dress that day,” Sadie told PEOPLE ahead of her wedding about finding her Rita Vinieris gown, which she wore for the ceremony, at Kleinfeld’s in New York City. She paired the “classic, all white” dress with long Cornelia James gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes.
For the reception, Sadie changed into a second gown from Sherri Hill. “It has a little bit more detail to it and little bit more fairytale,” said Sadie.
Better Together
“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together. When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other. We’re pumped. There’s so many things about him. I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family,” Sadie said about Huff.
Evening Affair
A tennis court on the property was transformed for the ceremony location — a “unique and fun” decision that represented the couple’s love of the sport.
“Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden,” Sadie said.
A Magical Ceremony
“It will be at our home in Louisiana. We’re actually going to have it at night, so it’ll be so beautiful. There’s going to be tons of lights, Christmas lights everywhere. Lots of white roses and greenery. It’s going to be very romantic and elegant,” Sadie told PEOPLE about the ceremony.
“Christian and I both love night, we love the stars and the moon, so I think all of it together’s going to be so magical,” she said.
Father-Daughter Moment
“My dad [Willie Robertson] will be walking me down the aisle. That’ll be so special, so I’m really excited about that moment,” Sadie told PEOPLE ahead of her wedding.
Mother of the Bride
Not only is Korie Robertson mom to Sadie, but she’s also her best friend. At the end of October, Sadie dedicated a loving birthday tribute to the family matriarch.
“K-swag… no one like ya. You’re chill, fun, hilarious, laid back, adventurous, and everything we love about a 7 but you’re also a boss lady, strong, kind, one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever seen… you love all people well and all people love you! You’re a combo of all the best things! That’s why we call you the 8th wonder of the world. Thankful for every life adventure you have journeyed with me on ♥️,” Sadie wrote on Instagram. “Your my mom and best friend and that’s pretty amazing. Cheers to many more life adventures! Your life inspires so many and I’m so thankful to get to see it up close. happy birthday mama! go eat all the blue bell the world has to offer.”
Proud Parents
After Huff proposed to Sadie, her parents were beaming with happiness about the couple’s engagement.
“Sadie’s getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can’t wait for @christian_huff to join the fam! ❤️” Korie wrote on Instagram.
Married!
Pastor Louie Giglio officiated the nuptials for the couple, who exchanged both personal and traditional vows in front of 600-plus guests. “We’ve both written our own vows and then we’re going to share them with each other, which that part is probably one of the things I’m most looking forward to because I know we’ve both worked really hard to make those words just really intentional to each other,” said Sadie.
Outdoor Reception
After the ceremony, guests ate and danced the night away under a large tent. “It’s going to be really beautiful. [The reception is] going to be under this big tent, and we’re definitely making it a party. It’ll be beautiful in the sense of we’ll have some velvet things, and the dance floor is really awesome,” said Sadie.
Dancing Under the Stars
“We are definitely going to be dancing! We all love to dance down here,” said Sadie, who competed on Dancing with the Stars. “We’re just going to have to bust out all the moves I can try to remember from 2014 [on Dancing with the Stars].”
Bridal Party
“Bridesmaid dresses are midnight blue. Christian is in all black and white and then all the groomsmen are black as well, so it looks very sharp,” Sadie shared about the bridal party’s colorscheme.
Duck Dynasty's Korie and Willie Robertson
“I’m still not quite able to put it into words, but just know that on 11.25.19 our baby girl married the most amazing man,” Korie captioned an Instagram photo of Sadie and Huff after the wedding. “These last few days have felt like a literal dream. We’ve been all-out celebrating, dancing, eating, laughing, hugging, visiting, and most importantly worshipping God and thanking Him for joining these two as one. Sadie and Christian you are so loved. Dad and I are proud to send you off on your adventure of a life-time. Have fun, hold hands and jump in with both feet ❤️❤️ #huffilyeverafter.”
Grandma and Grandpa
Sadie’s paternal grandparents, Phil and Kay Robertson, at the wedding.
John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson
Sadie’s brother and sister-in-law John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson with their 1-month-old baby boy, John Shepherd.
"Aunt Say Say & Uncle Chu Chu"
The bride and groom posed with Sadie’s sister, Rebecca, her husband, John Reed Loflin, and their baby boy, Zane, who refers to Sadie and Huff as aunt Say Say and uncle Chu Chu, respectively. Following the nuptials, Rebecca shared the snap to Instagram with the adorable caption, “11.25.2019 and then aunt say say & uncle chu chu lived #huffilyeverafter 👰🏻.”
Bella Robertson
“MY PEOPLE GOT MARRIED!!!! this is the kind of happy ya just cant describe!!! all the emotions overcome with the feeling of utmost JOY!!!!” Sadie’s younger sister Bella Robertson captioned a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram.
Robertson Clan
The newlyweds with Sadie’s family.
Becoming One
“We’re excited to be married and live together, do life fully together and just become one. We’re pumped! We cannot wait. There’s a lot of things in life that I feel like might be scary to jump into, but this, there’s never been more peace,” Sadie said about Huff. “I’m just really excited.”