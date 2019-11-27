Newlyweds Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Share First Wedding Photos: 'Forever, Me and You'

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are over the moon after dancing their wedding night away under a star-filled sky.

One day after the Duck Dynasty star, 22, and Huff, 21, tied the knot at her family’s Louisiana farm, the newlyweds both shared photos captured during their special day.

“Forever, me and you♥️,” Robertson wrote alongside a snap of herself looking into Huff’s eyes with her arms wrapped around his as they stand in front of a grove of trees.

In the shot, Robertson wears her ceremony gown — a strapless, mermaid-style dress with a bow on the back, which she paired with long white gloves. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings and had her blonde locks pulled back in a classic, low bun.

Huff also shared a black-and-white photo of the happy couple walking hand-in-hand with arms raised, likely taken after they exchanged their vows and walked down the aisle as husband and wife.

“My bride,” wrote the groom.

The couple’s filmmaker and photographer, Andrew Abajian, and his assistant also shared numerous images taken before and during the nuptials.

In an evening ceremony officiated by Pastor Louie Giglio, the couple said “I do” in front of more than 600 guests — including her season 19 DWTS castmate Alfonso Ribeiro and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure — on a tennis court, which was transformed into a romantic-looking garden.

“We’re having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun,” Robertson told PEOPLE ahead of her wedding about the ceremony. “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

Guests sat on gold chairs with white cushions while the couple stood on a white stage.

Following the ceremony, when Robertson and Huff exchanged both personal and traditional vows, the bride and groom joined her parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, family and friends at an outdoor reception, which was held under a large tent.

“Christian and I both love night; we love the stars and the moon, so I think all of it together is going to be so magical,” Robertson said.

“There’s going to be tons of lights, Christmas lights everywhere. Lots of white roses and greenery,” she explained of the wedding decor. “It’s going to be very romantic and elegant.”

At the reception, Robertson and Huff planned to offer guests a variety of food options from different bar stations that would be set up throughout. “We have a milkshake station, we have a coffee station, we have food stations — a big Louisiana feast, if you will — so it’ll be fun!” said Robertson.

For her big day, Robertson chose two dresses. First, she wore the “very classic, all-white” strapless ceremony gown from Kleinfeld’s and followed that with a “fairytale”-like Sherri Hill number for the reception.

No doubt, the DWTS runner-up said she and Huff were “definitely going to be dancing” with guests. “We’re just going to have to bust out all the moves I can try to remember from 2016 [on Dancing with the Stars]!”

“I’m going to put on my tennis shoes so I can break it down!” said Robertson.

To kick off their life together as a married couple, Robertson said she and Huff would be traveling to Cabo San Lucas for their honeymoon.

Robertson said of Huff, who popped the question in June: “Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together.”

“When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other,” the Dancing with the Stars alum said. “I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”