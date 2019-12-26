Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Celebrate First Christmas as Husband and Wife

Merry Christmas from the Huffs!

Newlyweds Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff celebrated their first Christmas as husband and wife this week, with the Duck Dynasty star sharing a sweet photo of the couple in their holiday sweaters.

“Christmas got me like,” Robertson, 22, captioned the photo of herself with her arms wrapped around Huff, 19.

RELATED: Sadie Robertson Praises Husband Christian Huff for Saying Her Stretch Marks Are ‘So Cool’

The couple, who got engaged in June, tied the knot in front of more than 600 guests on Nov. 25 at Robertson’s family farm in Louisiana. The evening ceremony took place on a tennis court, which was transformed into a romantic-looking garden.

Ahead of the wedding, Robertson explained to PEOPLE, “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we were like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ “

“So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything,” she continued. “We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. It’ll actually feel like this nice garden!”

Image zoom @AndrewJAbajian

Image zoom Andrew James Abajian

After the wedding, the couple headed to Cabo San Lucas for their honeymoon.

Robertson previously told PEOPLE she and Huff “make each other better when we’re together.”

“When somebody makes you better and they’re your best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them,” she said. “So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other. I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”