See Every Gorgeous Photo from Duck Dynasty Star Sadie Robertson's Engagement to Christian Huff

The couple has been together for nine months
By Aurelie Corinthios
June 11, 2019 11:05 AM

1 of 10

DOWN ON ONE KNEE

Jayda Iye

Sadie Robertson is off the market! The Duck Dynasty star and her boyfriend Christian Huff got engaged on Sunday.

Keep scrolling to see all of PEOPLE’s exclusive photos from the sweet proposal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

JUMPING FOR JOY

The intimate moment took place in the middle of a secluded field, where Huff had set up a chair, pillows and candles under a tree — and, of course, some champagne to celebrate.

3 of 10

FUTURE HUSBAND AND WIFE

Jayda Iye

Robertson, 21, joked on Instagram that she “screamed YES.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

SEALED WITH A KISS

Jayda Iye

“This is like a dream, but way better because I actually got to wake up today and it is all REAL,” she gushed.

Advertisement

5 of 10

THE ROCK

Jayda Iye

Robertson’s engagement ring features a round-cut rock surrounded by a halo of diamonds set on a rose gold diamond band.

6 of 10

ALL IN THE DETAIL

Jayda Iye

Robertson said she’s “blown away by the love this man shows me in the details of everyday, but especially yesterday.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

TOGETHER FOREVER

Jayda Iye

“You’re so intentional Christian Huff and you are so wildly loved,” she continued.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

"HAPPIEST HUMANS"

Jayda Iye

Robertson said the engagement made her “the happiest human in the world.”

Advertisement

9 of 10

PERFECT MATCH

Huff has found the one in Robertson, gushing on Instagram that she is “everything that I could have ever dreamed of and so much more.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.