See Every Gorgeous Photo from Duck Dynasty Star Sadie Robertson's Engagement to Christian Huff

DOWN ON ONE KNEE
Sadie Robertson is off the market! The Duck Dynasty star and her boyfriend Christian Huff got engaged on Sunday.
Keep scrolling to see all of PEOPLE’s exclusive photos from the sweet proposal.
JUMPING FOR JOY
The intimate moment took place in the middle of a secluded field, where Huff had set up a chair, pillows and candles under a tree — and, of course, some champagne to celebrate.
FUTURE HUSBAND AND WIFE
Robertson, 21, joked on Instagram that she “screamed YES.”
SEALED WITH A KISS
“This is like a dream, but way better because I actually got to wake up today and it is all REAL,” she gushed.
THE ROCK
Robertson’s engagement ring features a round-cut rock surrounded by a halo of diamonds set on a rose gold diamond band.
ALL IN THE DETAIL
Robertson said she’s “blown away by the love this man shows me in the details of everyday, but especially yesterday.”
TOGETHER FOREVER
“You’re so intentional Christian Huff and you are so wildly loved,” she continued.
"HAPPIEST HUMANS"
Robertson said the engagement made her “the happiest human in the world.”
PERFECT MATCH
Huff has found the one in Robertson, gushing on Instagram that she is “everything that I could have ever dreamed of and so much more.”