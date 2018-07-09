Surprise! Sacha Baron Cohen is returning to television.

Showtime announced on Monday that the provocative comedian secretly filmed a seven-episode satirical comedy for the network, set to premiere this month.

The show — titled Who Is America? — will feature Baron Cohen, 46, as an undercover journalist.

And while viewers have yet to see his final look, his disguise seems to have worked. In a teaser for the upcoming show, he interviews former Vice President Dick Cheney and asks him to autograph a “waterboard kit.”

“That’s a first,” says Cheney, 77, as he adds his signature to an empty water gallon. “That’s the first time I’ve signed a waterboard kit.”

According to the official description of Who Is America?, the show will “explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.”

Sacha Baron Cohen David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

“Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said. “He is the premier provocateur of our time, but not for the sake of ‘gotcha’ moments. Behind the elaborate setup is a genuine quest for the truth about people, places and politics. Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it’s going to be fascinating to watch what happens when Who Is America? is released on the world.”

Who Is America? Gavin Bond/Showtime

This isn’t the first time Baron Cohen has gone undercover for a role. The actor has made a career out of playing outrageous characters in films including Borat and Brüno.

Baron Cohen also is set to star as legendary secret agent Eli Cohen in the Netflix limited series Spy.

Who Is America? is set to premiere Sunday, July 15 at midnight.