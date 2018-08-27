Sacha Baron Cohen Tries to Get O.J. Simpson to Confess to Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder

The most shocking target in the final episode of Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Who Is America wasn’t a politician, but rather O.J. Simpson.

Masquerading as Italian playboy Gio Monaldo, the comedian interviewed the NFL star turned alleged killer — or as the show put it, “American hero and women’s rights activist” — in Las Vegas.

Famously acquitted of murder in 1995 in the violent deaths of ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, Simpson was released from a Nevada prison in October after serving nine years for an unrelated 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas.

Despite being acquitted of the murders, Simpson was found liable for the pair’s deaths in a 1997 civil trial and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to their families, who say they have not received the money.

On Sunday night’s episode, Simpson, 71, laughed when Baron Cohen, in character, pretended to stab his “girlfriend” Christina while explaining why he was famous.

“She’s gorgeous, but sometimes I want to kill her, you know,” Baron Cohen said.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey hey,” Simpson replied, asking him to “stop” between laughs.

Baron Cohen said he had a wealthy business partner who would pay to hear the truth about “that night” with “the wife.”

“What wife?” Simpson asked.

“The one you shot,” Baron Cohen said.

“Well, first of all, she wasn’t my wife. We had been divorced,” he said. “And second of all, I didn’t do it. … I didn’t ‘get away’ with nothing.”

According to Deadline, Simpson did not know he was being recorded with a hidden camera.

Simpson will remain on parole until Sept. 29, 2022.

In a statement previously issued to PEOPLE, Goldman’s sister, Kim, and his father, Ron, explained that “while we respect the Nevada Parole Board’s decision to release Simpson, it’s still difficult for us knowing he will be a free man again.

“We will continue pursuing the now $60 million judgment awarded to our family after the jury found that Simpson willfully and wrongfully caused the deaths of Ron and Nicole, as well as remain dedicated in our commitment to domestic violence awareness, victim advocacy and judicial reform,” the continued. “We appreciate the ongoing support and well wishes from people all around the world and on behalf of our family, we thank you.”