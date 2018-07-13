From Donald Trump to Sarah Palin: Sacha Baron Cohen's Biggest Political Pranks

It’s no secret that Sacha Baron Cohen is a prankster — but despite his celebrity status, he’s managed to pull stunts on big-name politicians.

This week, Showtime announced that the provocative comedian secretly filmed a seven-episode satirical comedy for the network, set to premiere Sunday. Who Is America? will feature Baron Cohen, 46, undercover as various characters. According to the official description of Who Is America?, the show will “explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.”

Among the politicians who were duped into his interviews are Sarah Palin, former Vice President Dick Cheney and reportedly Senator Bernie Sanders.

Here’s a look back at some of his biggest political pranks. (Warning: Some of what follows is NSFW.)

Donald Trump

For an episode of HBO’s Da Ali G Show, Cohen met with Trump (years before his presidency) at Trump Tower, where he briefly interviewed the now-president, pitching him a business idea of gloves to wear when eating ice cream. Trump abruptly left the interview and later addressed it on Twitter on Oct. 30, 2012.

“I never fall for scams,” Trump tweeted. “I am the only person who immediately walked out of my ‘Ali G’ interview.”

I never fall for scams. I am the only person who immediately walked out of my ‘Ali G’ interview — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

Newt Gingrich

Also as Ali G, Cohen interviewed the former speaker of the House, comically taking his time learning to spell the conservative politician’s name and grilling him about welfare before getting more crass and asking if the Republican party thinks that “homies” should engage in anal sex.

Pat Buchanan

He tricked the conservative commentator into referring to weapons of mass destruction (or WMDs) as “BLTS” (aka bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches).

“Was it worth fighting a war over BLTs?” Cohen asked as Ali G.

“I don’t think Saddam Hussein and Iraq were a threat to the United States even if they had WMDs or BLTs as long as they weren’t nuclear weapons,” Buchanan replied.

Later, Cohen asked more bluntly, “Is it ever worth fighting a war over sandwiches?”

“Is it ever worth fighting a war? Um, yes,” Buchanan said, unfazed.

Dick Cheney

In a teaser for Who Is America?, Cohen interviews the former vice president and asks him to autograph a “waterboard kit.”

“That’s a first,” says Cheney, 77, as he adds his signature to an empty water gallon. “That’s the first time I’ve signed a waterboard.”

Sarah Palin

Palin claimed she was unwittingly interviewed by the comedian for Who Is America? after he “duped” her into believing he was a disabled U.S. veteran.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice-presidential candidate wrote, “Yup — we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now? I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”

Palin said that she and one of her daughters, whom she did not name, were asked to travel across the country for the interview, where she claimed Cohen had “heavily disguised himself as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all.”

She said she initially believed that the interview was a ” ‘legit opportunity’ to honor American Vets and contribute to a ‘legit Showtime historical documentary.’ ”

“Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm — but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin,” Palin continued. “The disrespect of our U.S. military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse.”

WATCH: Sarah Palin Claims ‘Evil’ Sacha Baron Cohen Duped Her into an Interview by Posing as a Disabled Vet

Joe Walsh

The former congressman and current radio host revealed in a series of tweets on Tuesday that he was also “duped” by Cohen.

He wrote that producers flew him to Washington, D.C., for what they claimed was an interview about Israel’s then-upcoming 70th birthday celebration. He then described the “strangest” interview of his life.

In one tweet, Walsh said he “totally believed” Palin’s earlier account of her experience on Cohen’s show.

I was rushed to the studio, production was a mess, I sat down and we started talking pro-Israel stuff, Israeli defense, and then out of left field the interviewer starts talking about how children should defend themselves against terrorist attacks. #BoycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/kdwA0h9VyR — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I understand Israel handles security very differently than how America handles security – interviewer showed several articles involving children stopping terrorists – stuff like that. They had me read off a teleprompter – I stopped and questioned their direction. #boycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

And just like that producers rushed me out of the studio as an apparent fight broke out. Strangest interview of my life – don't think they spoofed me very much – but I did get this award, thanks @showtime. #boycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/yTZcxTww6O — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

Bernie Sanders

Although footage of Sanders has yet to be released, Drudge Report chief Matt Drudge took to Twitter on Monday to report that the senator is among those featured in a series of Who Is America?‘s undercover interviews.

“Sacha Baron Cohen at it again! This time for CBS/SHOWTIME. Lots of tricks played. Both Republicans and Democrats are getting caught up in the madness. Sacha has finked Cheney, Palin, Howard Dean, Alberto Gonzales, Bernie, Trent Lott, Patraeus, Ted Koppel, and more… BEWARE!” tweeted Drudge.

Ted Koppel, Howard Dean and others are also reportedly to be featured on Cohen’s series. Former Chief Justice Roy Moore also released a statement and claimed he was duped.

A rep for Sanders did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Sacha Baron Cohen at it again! This time for CBS/SHOWTIME. Lots of tricks played. Both Republicans and Democrats are getting caught up in the madness. Sacha has finked Cheney, Palin, Howard Dean, Alberto Gonzales, Bernie, Trent Lott, Patraeus, Ted Koppel, and more… BEWARE! — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) July 9, 2018

Roy Moore

The ex-Alabama Senate hopeful — whose 2017 campaign tanked when he was accused of sexually assaulting four women as young as 14 — claimed he was also conned into appearing in Who Is America?

“As an Alabamian, I believe in truth and honesty, which the shadowy media groups behind this illicit scheme do not,” he said in a statement. “Obviously, people like Cohen who mock not only Israel but those who support Israel and the principles upon which America is based, do not share my beliefs.”

Who Is America? premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.