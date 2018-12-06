Sacha Baron Cohen Asks Sarah Palin — Who Called Him 'Evil' — to Be His Golden Globes Date

Sorry, Isla Fisher, but Sacha Baron Cohen has a different date in mind for this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Cohen was nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical, for his controversial prank show Who Is America? on Thursday. Following the announcement, the actor took a moment to thank the “rest of the cast” involved on the show.

“I appreciate the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing me, which luckily is something that none of the guests on the show did,” he said in a statement. “This is such a special honour for me as the HFPA are always among the first to really appreciate my ever-evolving humour. I am humbled to be recognized among such a wonderful group of nominees, all of whom I admire. This show was a labour of love for over two years. It is a shame they overlooked the amazing performances by the rest of the cast, particularly Dick Cheney and Roy Moore.”

He concluded his statement with a special invitation for Sarah Palin.

“Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony,” he wrote.

Cheney, Moore and Palin were all targets of Cohen’s on the show, which followed the actor as he went undercover as a variety of characters to trick some of America’s most polarizing figures.

Before the series aired, Palin clapped back at Cohen after he “duped” her into believing he was a disabled U.S. veteran for the Showtime series.

“Yup– we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now? I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime,” Palin, 54, wrote on Facebook.

Palin was initially under the impression that she would be honoring American Vets.

Her segment never aired.

Cohen is up against Jim Carrey (Kidding), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Bill Hader (Barry) for the award.