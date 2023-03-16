The Cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where Are They Now?

01 of 07 Melissa Joan Hart: Sabrina Spellman getty (2) As the lead and titular character, Sabrina Spellman, Melissa Joan Hart got the role of the newbie teenage witch at 20 years old. But that was hardly her first time as face of a hit show: prior to Sabrina, Hart played Clarissa Darling on Nickelodeon's Clarissa Explains It All for three years. After Sabrina ended in 2003, Hart appeared in Nine Dead and Robot Chicken before landing another big role on Melissa & Joey in 2010 alongside fellow '90s fave Joey Lawrence. These days, Hart is focused on the biggest role of her life: being mom to her boys Mason, 16, Braydon, 14 and Tucker, 9, whom she shares with husband Mark Wilkerson.

02 of 07 Caroline Rhea: Hilda Spellman getty (2) She was quirky, she was funny and she was the aunt we all wished we had! Caroline Rhea's stint as Aunt Hilda brought some eccentricity to the otherwordly show. After Sabrina, Rhea appeared in a slew of series, including The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Sordid Lives: The Series. Rhea was also the voice of Grandma Betty Jo-Flynn and Linda Flynn Fletcher on Disney's Phineas and Ferb. In 2020 she and former costar Beth Broderick (Zelda) appeared in two episodes of Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

03 of 07 Beth Broderick: Zelda Spellman getty (2) Steer the ship straight was Beth Broderick's Zelda Spellman, who tried to ensure her niece was responsible with her magic. Prior to Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Broderick had a long list of credits to her name. She had previously starred in The Bonfire of the Vanities, Hearts Afire and The 5 Mrs. Buchanans, among others. After the WB series ended in 2003, Broderick appeared on hit shows such as CSI: Miami, Supernatural, The Closer, Lost and more recently, Criminal Minds.

04 of 07 Soleil Moon Frye: Roxie King getty (2) Like Melissa Joan Hart, Soleil Moon Frye started in showbiz when she was a tot. While most people remember her as Punky Brewster and Sabrina Spellman's college roommate/bestie, Roxie King, Frye has some other stellar gigs on her résumé. Not only did she make a guest appearance on Friends in 1999, but she's also lent her voice to classic children's cartoons such as The Bratz and The Proud Family franchises. Like Hart, Frye is also a proud mom, sharing four children —Poet Sienna Rose, 17, Jagger Joseph Blue, 15, Lyric Sonny Roads, 9, and Story Indigo Moon, 6 — with ex-husband Jason Goldberg. "They are amazing, they're so their own individuals and I couldn't be more proud of them," the doting mom once told PEOPLE. "They have such strong heads on their shoulders. I can't take all the credit though, because they teach me more about myself than I could have ever imagined."

05 of 07 Elisa Donovan: Morgan Cavanaugh courtesy everett collection; getty Elisa Donovan starred in some of the most pivotal teen films and shows of the late '90s, including both the big and small screen versions of Clueless and the original Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1990. More recently, Donovan and fellow Clueless costar Alicia Silverstone reunited for a Super Bowl ad for Rakuten. The two returned as Cher Horowitz and Amber Mariens, debating the benefits of using Rakuten with their Valley Girl accents back in full effect. Donovan has one child, daughter Scarlett, with husband Charlie Bigelow.

06 of 07 Jenna Leigh Green: Libby Chessler getty (2) Jenna Leigh Green played the girl who gave Sabrina a hard time in school, head cheerleader Libby Chessler. After Sabrina, she had small roles in shows such as Dharma & Greg, ER, Ghost Whisperer, NCIS:Hawai'i and more recently, Blue Bloods. Green also had a lengthy run playing Nessarose in the Broadway and Los Angeles productions of Wicked.