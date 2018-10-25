Melissa Joan Hart & Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast Reunite to Give the New Generation Some Advice

Squad ghouls!

Melissa Joan Hart reunited with her Sabrina the Teenage Witch costars Nate Richert, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea for a special video to send “best witches” to the new generation of Archie characters.

“So tomorrow, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops on Netflix. And I just wanted to send my best witches to Kiernan Shipka, a.k.a the new Sabrina Spellman,” Hart said. “By the way, from one Sabrina to the other… if you’re ever given a choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum.”

Hart was not the only one to wish good luck to the Netflix cast. Richert, who originally portrayed Sabrina’s high school sweetheart Harvey Kinkle, had some sound advice.

“I just wanted to say hello to the new Harvey, Ross Lynch,” he said. “I hear the new Sabrina is scarier and pretty damn twisted. I’m rooting for you buddy. Stay alive!”

RELATED: Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Puts Teenage Witch Through Hell in First Full Trailer

And Rhea, who played Sabrina’s Aunt Hilda, told actress Lucy Davis: “Now I get to be Etta Candy. I’m so excited. Can’t wait to see the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Last but not least, Broderick, who portrayed Aunt Zelda, said, “I can’t tell you how excited I am to see the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. And Miranda Otto, I witch you all the best.”

Sabrina the Teenage Witch ran on ABC from 1996 to 2003. The cast previously reunited in October 2017 for a panel at Los Angeles Comic Con.

RELATED: Boy Meets World! Star Trek! Titanic! Your Favorite TV & Movie Stars Reunited

Sabrina the Teenage Witch; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Everett; Netlix

The upcoming Netflix series, based on the comic books and from Riverdale creator and Archie Comics chief Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, finds the beloved teenage witch (Shipka) struggling to choose between life as a witch or life with her mortal friends as she turns 16.

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, and Tati Gabrielle also star in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which premieres on Netflix Oct. 26.