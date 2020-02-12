23 Years Later! The Cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch Gets Together for Epic Reunion Event

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars are back together again!

Over the weekend, about 100 members of the beloved ’90s television show’s cast and crew got together for an epic reunion event. Melissa Joan Hart, who played the titular Sabrina Spellman, rented out a coffee shop in Los Angeles as members of the show flew from all over the country and Canada to attend.

“Last night was a #woohoo kinda night!” Hart, 43, captioned a group photo from the event. “100 members of our cast and crew got together for a casual hang out and reminisced about all things 90’s, Magic and filling the gaps in the last 17 years.”

“My life for 7 years was wrapped up in these people who hold a very special place in my heart,” she added in the caption of another post. “People remember high school years and college roommates forever in most cases and this was 7 years so this is my other family!! So much ♥️ for these peeps!!!!!”

Former cast members in attendance at the event included Hart, Nate Richert, Alimi Ballard, Jenna Leigh Green, Lindsay Sloane, Soleil Moon Frye, and Tara Strong, among many, many others.

Last week, Hart had revealed to PEOPLE that she was planning the reunion.

“I took over a little coffee shop and about 85 of the original Sabrina crew are getting together to hang out for the first time in about 15 years,” she said. “People are flying in from all over. One of our puppeteers who did the cat is flying from Canada. And Elisa [Donovan] is flying in from San Francisco and Beth Broderick is flying in from Texas.”

“It just shows the bond we had,” she continued. “That crew was so tight and we had such a special bond. And we all knew it. Luckily we were so present.”

Hart, who still sends cards “to the entire crew every Christmas,” added: “It was just a really nice, laid-back crew. Everybody was there to have fun, get the work done and go home to their families. And everyone was very respectful of each other.”

Created by Nell Scovell, Sabrina the Teenage Witch was based on the Archie Comics series of the same name. The show premiered in 1996 on ABC and moved to The WB for its final three seasons, which ran from 2000 to 2003.

The show followed Hart as Sabrina, a young girl who discovers on her sixteenth birthday that she has magical powers while living with her 500-year-old aunts, witches Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Broderick), and their talking cat, Salem (voiced by Nick Bakay).

In 2018, Netflix debuted their reboot of the ’90s show called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a darker adaptation of the comic from the team behind Riverdale, starring Kiernan Shipka.