Sabrina the Teenage Witch's Nate Richert Reveals He's a Janitor as He Supports Geoffrey Owens

Nate Richert is speaking out in support of Geoffrey Owens.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star revealed that he’s been working as a janitor in a tweet about the job-shaming controversy that arose after photos surfaced of Owens, a 57-year-old Cosby Show alum, bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s.

“I’ve been an actor for 32 yrs (since age 8),” tweeted Richert, who played Harvey Kinkle from 1996-2003. “I’m extremely lucky to have had any success at all, let alone solid work in film and TV for 6yrs (20yrs ago). I’m currently a maintenance man, a janitor, a carpenter, and do whatever random jobs I can get to pay the bills.”

“I do improv and songwrite to maintain my sanity,” he continued. “Actors so very rarely have job security or consistent work, quality healthcare, a reasonable retirement. We are actors anyway because it is who we are at the core, for the love and need to bring the words on the page to life and to make you feel them (god, I love to make you laugh!) Not for fame, at least not in the traditional sense. Fame, to me, has only ever meant ‘maybe more work someday.’ A necessary evil because fame = the loss of anonymity, which can be uplifting when it brings someone joy, and hard when mean people decide to be mean.”

“GeoffreyOwens is an actor of a very high caliber; long before and long after playing ‘Elvin’ on Cosby,” he added. “I can’t wait to see what’s next. #GeofferyOwens #ActorsWithDayJobs #SabrinaTheTeenageWitch.”

Appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Owens, who was proudly wearing his Trader Joe’s name tag, said he was “really devastated” at first — until he began to realize how much support was out there.

“The period of devastation was so short because so shortly after that, the responses, my wife and I started to read [them] … and fortunately the shame part didn’t last very long,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

Owens, who worked at the grocery store for 15 months, said he first took the job because he wanted “flexibility” in order to stay in the entertainment business, but he’s since quit over the attention. (He’s been acting, teaching and directing for over 30 years.)

Above all, the actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992 — said he hopes his experience will reshape “what it means to work, the honor of the working person, [and] the dignity of work.”

“There is no job that’s better than another job,” he said. “It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper. But actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”

“No one should feel sorry for me,” he added. “I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career. I’ve had a career that most actors would die for. So no one has to feel sorry for me. I’m doing fine!”

The woman who took the photos of Owens working at the supermarket has since apologized.

“It wasn’t malicious,” 50-year-old Karma Lawrence told NJ.com “That’s on my kids, my grandkids, my parents. I’m not that type of a person. I’m not the monster they’re making me out to be.”

“When I saw him working there I thought maybe because of everything with Bill Cosby that his residuals got cut,” she continued. “And people have to take a normal job. But I didn’t think anything bad about it. I work a normal job.”