Ryan Sutter Undergoes Ankle Surgery 1 Month After Knee Replacement Procedure: 'Body Restoration'

Ryan Sutter revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease

Ryan Sutter is on the mend after an ankle surgery.

The former Bachelorette star, 47, revealed that he was undergoing the procedure on Wednesday when he shared a photo from his hospital bed, writing on his Instagram, "Prepped and ready for another surgery."

"Hopefully the last one for a bit…. Ankle reconstruction," he captioned the black-and-white picture, adding the hashtags "#bodyrestoration" and "#life."

Hours later, his wife Trista Sutter gave fans an update on the procedure, saying in an Instagram Stories video that the surgery went "really well."

"I just want you to know that he's in recovery, and I'll be picking him up soon and driving home," she told her followers.

Trista, who married Ryan in 2003 after meeting and falling in love on her season of The Bachelorette, captioned her video: "#grateful."

Trista Sutter Credit: Trista Sutter/Instagram

Ryan's surgery comes just one day after he celebrated his 47th birthday. In a tribute post shared on Instagram, Trista, 48, joked that seeing her husband spend his special day preparing for surgery was "par for the course."

"The ❤️ of my life, father of my babies, my comfort zone, security blanket, inspiration to be the best version of myself, and today…reason to celebrate!!" wrote Trista — who shares son Maxwell, 14, and daughter Blakesley, 12, with Ryan.

"And with the year he's had, why not celebrate his 47th birthday prepping for his second orthopedic surgery of the year because…par for the course!" Trista continued. "My hope today and everyday is that he knows just how much he means to me and that regardless of all our physical ailments as we grow old together, I'll always be there to tackle this crazy life by his side and be grateful to share all the good and bad and in between as his person."

Trista revealed in November that Ryan had been "struggling for months" with a mystery illness, which caused extreme fatigue and pain. After countless tests, the couple announced this May that Ryan was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which he believes was exacerbated by the mold toxins he's been exposed to as a firefighter.

"It seems to be that what happened is that my immune system was weakened through exposures to toxins and especially to mold," he said on Trista's Better Etc. podcast. "There are other people in the fire academy that probably had the same exposures who aren't dealing with these exposures because their genetics are stronger, they're able to get rid of the toxins easier."

Since his diagnosis, Ryan has been keeping fans updated on his health through social media, including snapping a photo of the supplements he takes to treat Lyme disease.

"I focus on being grateful — for everything," he wrote in a July 12 update.

"And I go somewhere that makes me feel small and I breath [sic] and I come to the realization that from moment to moment life is simple and that if I can just stay in the moment, I can exist in a simple state of readiness — for myself and for others," he added at the time.

Trista and Ryan Sutter Ryan and Trista Sutter | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

In August, Ryan shared that he had underwent a knee replacement procedure, posting a tongue-in-cheek tribute to his knee and all of the work it had done for him over the years.