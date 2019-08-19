Ryan Seacrest Vacations with Ex Shayna Taylor as Source Says ‘They’re Friends’

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor haven’t let their break up stop them from being friends.

“They dated for a long time and still care immensely about each other as friends,” a source who knows Seacrest, 44, and Taylor, 27, tells PEOPLE.

Over the weekend, the former couple was photographed on board a yacht in Positano, Italy, where they enjoyed an ocean swim together and soaked up the sun while sitting on the vessel’s balcony, as seen in images obtained by Daily Mail.

But while the pair are enjoying a summer vacation together in Europe, the source maintains that “they’re friends.”

At the end of February, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host and the food blogger split, a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE.

RELATED: No Hard Feelings! Hollywood’s Friendliest Celeb Exes

“It was an amicable split and they’re still really close,” said the source of Seacrest and Taylor, who had been dating for nearly three years.

“They still love and care about each other,” the source added.

Image zoom Shayna Taylor and Ryan Seacrest INSTARimages

After meeting through friends in 2013, Seacrest and Taylor soon began dating, and after an initial breakup in late 2014, they rekindled the romance.

“We had both matured,” Taylor told PEOPLE last fall.

Following their breakup, an insider said they weren’t quite on the same page about the timeline of their future.

“After three years together, Shayna wanted more out of the relationship,” an insider close to Taylor told PEOPLE in February. “It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn’t there yet.”

RELATED: Shayna Taylor Called Ryan Seacrest Her ‘Best Friend’ in Valentine’s Day Post Before Split

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Nevertheless, the insider said the two “really are still friendly.”

A second insider close to the former couple told PEOPLE that “Ryan and Shayna have always cared deeply about each other and had and have a wonderful relationship.”

“But it got to a point where it made more sense to break up. It had just run its course,” the insider said. “But they are still very close.”