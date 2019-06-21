Ryan Seacrest Kisses Mystery Woman on Vacation 4 Months After Shayna Taylor Split

Ryan Seacrest is moving on.

On Thursday, the entertainment mogul was photographed kissing a mystery woman while soaking up the sun in the South of France.

The romantic getaway comes four months after he split from girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

At the time, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Taylor, 27, and Seacrest, 44, had called it quits, with a source calling it an “amicable split.”

A source close to Taylor previously told PEOPLE that the two weren’t quite on the same page about the timeline of their future.

“After three years together, Shayna wanted more out of the relationship,” said the source. “It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn’t there yet.”

Nevertheless, the source said the two “really are still friendly.”

Another source told PEOPLE that “Ryan and Shayna have always cared deeply about each other and had and have a wonderful relationship.”

“But it got to a point where it made more sense to break up. It had just run its course,” the source said. “But they are still very close.”

A rep for the American Idol host had no comment on the photos of him kissing the mystery woman.

When Seacrest was tapped to co-host Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017, Taylor, a trained chef, moved to New York City from Los Angeles with him.

“We’re very in sync,” Seacrest told PEOPLE in November 2018, adding that their cross-country move had been an “adventure” they’d both embraced.

When asked about future plans, Seacrest chose to focus on the present.

“Family is so important to me, and to Shayna as well, but I’ve always tried to put life into a master schedule with deadlines, and I don’t want to do that [with Shayna],” he said. “We both try to actually be in this moment, feel this connection, enjoy it and let it grow.”