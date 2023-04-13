Ryan Seacrest Toasts 'Magical' 6 Years During 'Live' Farewell Dinner — but Jokes He Won't Miss Halloween Shows

Seacrest shared a kiss with Kelly Ripa and hugged her husband Mark Consuelos, who's taking over full-time co-hosting duties on Monday

By
Published on April 13, 2023 03:51 PM
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national syndication
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Photo: ABC Entertainment

Ryan Seacrest is reflecting on his "magical" era hosting Live alongside Kelly Ripa.

On Thursday, the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account shared the American Idol host's speech at his farewell dinner as Seacrest tipped his hat to the morning show's show staff, Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, who's taking over co-hosting duties starting Monday.

"For me, it is no other place in our business like the Live show," Seacrest said. "I'm grateful to have been a part for six years and I wanted us to get together and enjoy something I like a lot, which is great food."

The TV personality — who announced in February that he would exit Live with plans to move back to the West Coast in the spring ahead of Idol's live shows in Los Angeles — continued by revealing all the things that he expects to miss about the program. Among them, he mentioned red herrings, Monica Mangin's segments, camera operators, the annual Oscars after show and even joked about bathroom sharing.

"And you know it was coming," he continued, "I will miss the Halloween show."

He then added, "You know, that's actually a lie. I mean, the costumes, the wigs, the art of all of it."

"Personally for me, and I think for Kelly the same, to walk out on that stage after we've turned around a show — and when I say 'we' I mean you guys have turned around a show overnight — it is a magical experience that I will remember forever."

Seacrest then spoke about the Christmas show and saluted a few other faces who work both on and off camera before eventually moving on to Ripa and calling her the show's "leader."

"My brother Mark, congratulations," he said, before giving Ripa, 52, a kiss and Consuelos, 52, a hug. "It's wonderful to go through this process with somebody I love so much, who obviously knows her better than I know her. But congratulations, and I can't wait to watch or tape it and sleep in — probably that!"

LIVE! WITH KELLY AND RYAN - Airs 11/14/22 - “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” airs weekdays in syndication on ABC
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. ABC/Jeff Neira

Consuelos will sit beside Ripa as co-host of the newly titled Live with Kelly and Mark starting next week, and it will be "a complete full-circle moment," the duo told PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

"I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," shared Consuelos, who has guest-hosted 92 times during his wife's tenure. "Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does…. I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."

For the power duo, teaming up on Live offers a chance to hang out together after spending long stretches apart for work over the last decade. "During the pandemic when Riverdale was shut down for about six months, it was the first time we had been together uninterrupted for, like, five years," Kelly said. "I prefer the togetherness. I really enjoy being around him — he's great company, so funny, so smart, insightful, pragmatic and super level-headed. He doesn't get rattled, and that's very reassuring and comforting to be around."

While he revealed his big news two months ago, Seacrest honored his bond with Ripa in a statement. "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," he shared. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

For more of the exclusive cover interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, pick up an issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Live airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa Promises 'Seamless' Handover on 'Live' Between Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos [Exclusive]
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards; Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Kelly Ripa Jokes She and Mark Consuelos Took 'Vow of Chastity' After Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Scandal
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Marriage, Kids and Co-Hosting 'Live' : 'It's Going to Be Off the Rails!'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" ; Ryan Seacrest arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Lisa Rinna, Tamron Hall and More React to Ryan Seacrest's Exit from 'Live' — and Mark Consuelos's New Gig
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Mark Consuelos Announces When He Will Take Over for Ryan Seacrest on 'Live' at Oscars 2023
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" ; Ryan Seacrest arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Ryan Seacrest Wishes 'Live' Replacement Mark Consuelos Well: 'Feel Free to Remodel My Dressing Room!'
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Excited for 'Amazing' Co-Hosting Gig with Wife Kelly Ripa but Says He Has 'Big Shoes to Fill'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Jokes She and Mark Consuelos Are Entering 'the Contractual Obligation Phase of Our Relationship'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
Mark Consuelos/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjNjO2rg1UF/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kelly Ripa Celebrates 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest Celebrate Kelly Ripa's 52nd Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Being the 'Villain' During Arguments: 'Neither of Us Needs to Be the Hero'
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa on the First Time Mark Consuelos Said 'I Love You': 'It Was a Scene out of 'Melrose Place' '
kelly ripa
How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Turned Empty Nester 'Despair' Into a Positive: 'We Got Over It'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Call 'Live' Her 'Fancy Job' Because It's When She Started Out-Earning Him
Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola from today's Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa Says She's Wearing Her 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola's Clothes Now: 'It's Gone There'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shares Steamy Throwback Photo of Mark Consuelos: 'When the Air Conditioner Gave Up'