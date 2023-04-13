Ryan Seacrest Toasts 'Magical' 6 Years During 'Live' Farewell Dinner — but Jokes He Won't Miss Halloween Shows

Ryan Seacrest is reflecting on his "magical" era hosting Live alongside Kelly Ripa.

On Thursday, the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account shared the American Idol host's speech at his farewell dinner as Seacrest tipped his hat to the morning show's show staff, Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, who's taking over co-hosting duties starting Monday.

"For me, it is no other place in our business like the Live show," Seacrest said. "I'm grateful to have been a part for six years and I wanted us to get together and enjoy something I like a lot, which is great food."

The TV personality — who announced in February that he would exit Live with plans to move back to the West Coast in the spring ahead of Idol's live shows in Los Angeles — continued by revealing all the things that he expects to miss about the program. Among them, he mentioned red herrings, Monica Mangin's segments, camera operators, the annual Oscars after show and even joked about bathroom sharing.

"And you know it was coming," he continued, "I will miss the Halloween show."

He then added, "You know, that's actually a lie. I mean, the costumes, the wigs, the art of all of it."

"Personally for me, and I think for Kelly the same, to walk out on that stage after we've turned around a show — and when I say 'we' I mean you guys have turned around a show overnight — it is a magical experience that I will remember forever."

Seacrest then spoke about the Christmas show and saluted a few other faces who work both on and off camera before eventually moving on to Ripa and calling her the show's "leader."

"My brother Mark, congratulations," he said, before giving Ripa, 52, a kiss and Consuelos, 52, a hug. "It's wonderful to go through this process with somebody I love so much, who obviously knows her better than I know her. But congratulations, and I can't wait to watch or tape it and sleep in — probably that!"

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. ABC/Jeff Neira

Consuelos will sit beside Ripa as co-host of the newly titled Live with Kelly and Mark starting next week, and it will be "a complete full-circle moment," the duo told PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

"I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," shared Consuelos, who has guest-hosted 92 times during his wife's tenure. "Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does…. I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."

For the power duo, teaming up on Live offers a chance to hang out together after spending long stretches apart for work over the last decade. "During the pandemic when Riverdale was shut down for about six months, it was the first time we had been together uninterrupted for, like, five years," Kelly said. "I prefer the togetherness. I really enjoy being around him — he's great company, so funny, so smart, insightful, pragmatic and super level-headed. He doesn't get rattled, and that's very reassuring and comforting to be around."

While he revealed his big news two months ago, Seacrest honored his bond with Ripa in a statement. "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," he shared. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

For more of the exclusive cover interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, pick up an issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Live airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.