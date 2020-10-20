Ryan Seacrest Tests Negative for COVID After Missing 2 Days of Live with Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest has tested negative for COVID-19, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host has been missing in action from the ABC syndicated morning talk show since Monday. The show announced Tuesday on Instagram that Seacrest, 45, was staying home until his results were in, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of Kelly Ripa by herself on set.

According to the source, Seacrest "had a minimal cough, and out of precaution wanted to make sure he had a negative test before going back to Live, which he did."

"He will be back in the chair tomorrow," the source adds.

In the video, Ripa, 50, sits alone at the desk, outlining their health and safety protocols. "We have all of these new restrictions now, so this is one. We have to wait until he comes back negative before he can get in here," she says. "It's public health. We take it seriously."

Ripa and Seacrest returned to Live's New York City studio in September, reuniting in person for the first time since March to host their hit morning program. (The show had been broadcasting remotely since the pandemic hit the U.S.)

Season 33 debuted on Sep. 7 with a special Labor Day cookout episode filmed outside. The following day, the co-hosts returned to the studio, albeit without an audience.

"I'm not coming back if I have to wear pants or bottoms of any kind," Ripa joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in July. "I like this from the waist up sort of thing that we're doing. So I think we should build a studio that you can't see what we're wearing from the waist down."

Ripa and Seacrest have been co-hosts since 2017, when the American Idol host took over after Michael Strahan's exit.

In a recent interview with Parade, Ripa said her goal is to "eventually get off camera" and transition to a behind-the-scenes role.

"I talk about this with Ryan all the time because I was really looking to retire like by now, but Ryan Seacrest is so fabulous to work with and he is such a good friend," she said. "We've been friends for two decades, and I've got to tell you he is really such a draw to me there."

"I just love working with him so much," she added. "He makes every day feel like I'm not working and that's when you know you have a great working relationship."

Live with Kelly and Ryan! airs weekdays (check local listings).