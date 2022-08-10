People.com Entertainment TV Ryan Seacrest Shoots Down 'Pressure' to Get Married amid New Romance: 'I'm Happy, Why Push It?' Ryan Seacrest, who is currently dating Aubrey Paige, also said that he thinks "having kids at the right time would be great" By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 12:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Ryan Seacrest. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Ryan Seacrest is in no rush to get married. Seacrest, 47, spoke to his Live with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Lisa Rinna on Wednesday's episode about how he's never been married. Rinna, 59, said she thinks "it's time" for him to tie the knot, but Seacrest disagreed. "I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment," the Americal Idol host said. "I don't think about anything else. Why push it?" When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star asked Seacrest about his interest in having kids, he said, "Is this a Real Housewives episode and not a Live episode?" "I want to know about Ryan Seacrest!" she said in response. "I think having kids at the right time would be great," Seacrest then said. "I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that's a high bar. So that's in my head." Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Step Out at the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala Although Seacrest has not yet said "I do," the TV personality is currently dating model Aubrey Paige. Aubrey Paige/Instagram The twosome first sparked dating rumors in May 2021. Recently, they made their red carpet debut at the June premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary, Halftime. Seacrest's co-host Kelly Ripa has also said she's "so fond" of Paige. Previously, Seacrest revealed he "did get close" to popping the question at one point. "I didn't do it and it was the right move," the said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017. "But I love the idea — and I know you're going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you've been married 21." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).