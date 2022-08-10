Ryan Seacrest Shoots Down 'Pressure' to Get Married amid New Romance: 'I'm Happy, Why Push It?'

Ryan Seacrest, who is currently dating Aubrey Paige, also said that he thinks "having kids at the right time would be great"

Published on August 10, 2022 12:55 PM
Ryan Seacrest attends the 2018 Samsung Charity Gala at The Manhattan Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City.
Ryan Seacrest. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Ryan Seacrest is in no rush to get married.

Seacrest, 47, spoke to his Live with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Lisa Rinna on Wednesday's episode about how he's never been married. Rinna, 59, said she thinks "it's time" for him to tie the knot, but Seacrest disagreed.

"I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment," the Americal Idol host said. "I don't think about anything else. Why push it?"

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star asked Seacrest about his interest in having kids, he said, "Is this a Real Housewives episode and not a Live episode?"

"I want to know about Ryan Seacrest!" she said in response.

"I think having kids at the right time would be great," Seacrest then said. "I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that's a high bar. So that's in my head."

Although Seacrest has not yet said "I do," the TV personality is currently dating model Aubrey Paige.

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige
Aubrey Paige/Instagram

The twosome first sparked dating rumors in May 2021. Recently, they made their red carpet debut at the June premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary, Halftime.

Seacrest's co-host Kelly Ripa has also said she's "so fond" of Paige.

Previously, Seacrest revealed he "did get close" to popping the question at one point.

"I didn't do it and it was the right move," the said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017. "But I love the idea — and I know you're going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you've been married 21."

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).

