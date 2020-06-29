"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," a representative for Ryan Seacrest tells PEOPLE

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor Split for the Third Time: 'They Remain Good Friends'

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor have split once again.

On Monday, a representative for the longtime host confirmed that the couple have gone their separate ways.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," the representative tells PEOPLE. "They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

Seacrest is currently vacationing in Mexico with friends and is newly dating someone in that group, PEOPLE has learned.

After meeting through friends in 2013, Seacrest, 42, and Taylor, 26, a personal chef, began dating. They rekindled the romance after a brief split in 2014, moving in together in May 2017. But in February 2019, they split again, reassuring fans that they’d stay friends. A vacation aboard a yacht in Positano, Italy, that summer raised eyebrows, and by September, they’d reconciled.

In May, the longtime host opened up about his "roller coaster" relationship with Taylor on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna," he said. "It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we're celebrating as well."

"But it's not your relationship anniversary, May 1," Ripa said.

"No, it's an eight-year run, but it's our third run together," Seacrest explained. "So we celebrate each trial."

"You know, third time's a charm!" Ripa said.

"Listen, nothing's perfect," Seacrest acknowledged. "You just keep trying until you get it right."

"It's a roller coaster, Ryan," Ripa said. "It's a roller coaster."

"You know, when we drive by an amusement park, I always look at the roller coaster and go, 'Look, there we are,' " Seacrest joked. "It's all definitely upside down loops. It's no Thunder Mountain, it's definitely the Mind Bender."

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last February that Seacrest and Taylor had called it quits after three years together, with a source calling it an "amicable split."

At the time, a source close to Taylor told PEOPLE that the two weren't quite on the same page about the timeline of their future.

"Shayna wanted more out of the relationship," the source said. "It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn't there yet."

By September, the two had gotten back together.

In April, Seacrest celebrated Taylor's birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic, posting a sweet throwback photo of the two on the beach on Instagram.