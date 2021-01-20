The famous family announced last month that they had signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service

Ryan Seacrest Says the Kardashian-Jenners 'Have a Stack of Ideas' for Their Upcoming Hulu Content

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the Kardashian-Jenner family's TV future.

Seacrest, who co-created and executive produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians, predicts the stars have no shortage of ideas for their new content, which is expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year.

"I think they have a lot of ideas and [will do] a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family. And that's what they got for 20 seasons," Seacrest, 46, tells PEOPLE while discussing his investment in CLMBR, a vertical climbing workout machine.

"So I have a feeling they have a stack of ideas," he continues. "My guess would be they want to evolve a little bit from the show that everybody has seen and do something differently. I'm sure it will definitely pique people's interest, but I think it remains to be seen what exactly they will do."

In announcing the end of KUWTK last fall, Kim, 40, said the family had come to the "difficult decision" with "heavy hearts."

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," the statement continued. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

The family also thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."

Earlier this month, the stars revealed that they had just wrapped their final day of filming.

"Last filming day of Keeping Up with the Kardashians EVER!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, sharing photos and videos from a celebratory meal.

KUWTK first premiered in 2007 and has followed the family ever since, chronicling the ins and outs of their personal and professional lives, including romances, breakups, divorces, births, the launch of multiple businesses, Caitlyn Jenner's transition and more.

Shortly after the announcement that the series would be ending, Khloé, 36, opened up to PEOPLE about the "bittersweet" decision.