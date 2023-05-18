Ryan Seacrest Jokes He Got Out of 'Live' 'in the Nick of Time' During Return Visit with Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest couldn't help but tease former co-host Kelly Ripa and his replacement Mark Consuelos upon his return to Live on Thursday.

The broadcaster — who co-hosted the syndicated ABC daytime series for six years before leaving the show on April 14 — appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark where he boasted about the leisurely mornings he's been having since he no longer has to wake up early anymore.

"There's this fascinating thing I've been experiencing called 'time,'" said Seacrest, 48. "I don't know if you guys know about it."

He went on to describe his mourning routine, joking that his alarm goes off around "11 a.m. or 12 p.m., something like that" before starting his day. "I walk through the forest ... and I look for the beans of coffee. I take them, I harvest them, I take them back, I roast them, I milk some almonds and I make a latte," he said.

"Are you living in Colombia now?" laughed Ripa, 52.

Her husband then began to fill Seacrest in on everything that has happened in his absence, including all the segments he wasn't around for. "You've missed a lot. You've missed so much here," recapped Consuelos, 52. "You've missed ballroom dancing, menopause myths, couples therapy — all those great segments."

"I got out just in the nick of time," Seacrest teased.

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Mike Coppola/Getty

This was Seacrest's first guest appearance on the rebranded Live with Kelly and Mark since his departure last month.

His return shouldn't come as much of a surprise to Live viewers, as Seacrest has promised he'd be back on the program ever since he announced his exit from the series back in February.

"This isn't the end, I'm going to be back," Seacrest told PEOPLE after his final show. "This place is remarkable. I'm going to miss coming into this studio to see the people who have worked here for so long. It is about the people here; it's a family at Live and they adopted me for a little while and I'm grateful for that. ... So I'll definitely be visiting from time to time."

"He's forever adopted," said Ripa. "He's forever a New Yorker and forever a Live co-host, whether he likes it or not."

Seacrest is also forever a viewers of the show. He told Ripa and Consuelos on Thursday he's been keeping up with the show. "I have to say, I've been watching, you guys are so great together," Seacrest said. "I love it. I love Mark doing the teases, I love the promos I see, I love the games..."

"...You just love that you don't have to do it anymore!" Ripa quipped.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. ABC/Jeff Neira

Seacrest was on Live to promote the season finale of American Idol, which airs Sunday night on ABC.

The coast-to-coast, three-hour live season finale will feature special performances from Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, as well as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and a slew of other artists including Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull and TLC.

Elsewhere on the finale, the top 12 contestants will return to the Idol stage for a performance, while the top 3 contestants will take the stage for the final time before America decides who will become the next American Idol.

Viewers will also learn about the status of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation's grand opening in Memphis at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekday mornings on ABC (check local listings).