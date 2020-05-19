Ryan Seacrest was absent from Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan after his words seemed slightly slurred during Sunday's American Idol finale

Ryan Seacrest Returns to Live After Taking a Day Off Due to Exhaustion: 'I’m Doing Well'

Ryan Seacrest is back!

After taking a day off, Seacrest returned to Live with Kelly with Ryan on Tuesday, saying the much-needed break did him well.

"I’m doing well, thank you. I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday. I appreciate that," he said. "He’s so good at it. And also all the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock. I got a day off to relax and here we are once again, at it on Live."

Seacrest appeared to be in good spirits during the broadcast, smiling and laughing throughout.

His day off came after fans expressed concerns with the media mogul following his appearance during the American Idol finale on Sunday night.

Towards the end of the show, which had seen Seacrest, 45, juggling on-air hosting duties remotely, the star briefly appeared off: his words seemed slightly slurred and his right eye appeared larger than his left. The moment prompted a slew of Twitter comments from fans concerned that Seacrest was sick, or had suffered some kind of neurological episode.

The following morning, Seacrest was absent from Live.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," the rep told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

"Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest," the rep added. "So today he took a well-deserved day off."

Known as one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, Seacrest has been candid about how challenging it has been to broadcast remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.