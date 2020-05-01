Ryan Seacrest Reflects on His 'Roller Coaster' On-Off Relationship with Shayna Taylor

"It is our third time together — so we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up," Ryan Seacrest said on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Relationships take work — ask Ryan Seacrest, or just about anyone.

During Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, co-hosts Seacrest and Kelly Ripa reflected on their respective relationships after Ripa mentioned that she and husband Mark Consuelos are celebrating their 24th anniversary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As it turns out, it's also the three-year anniversary of Seacrest, 45, and Ripa, 49, co-hosting the syndicated morning talk show together. (The American Idol host joined Ripa's Live in 2017 after her former co-host Michael Strahan's departure.) And Seacrest took the opportunity to address another milestone: his relationship with on-off girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Wear Matching Tie-Dye Sweats While Social Distancing

"I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna," he said. "It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we're celebrating as well."

"But it's not your relationship anniversary May 1," Ripa said.

Image zoom INSTARimages

"No, it's an eight-year run, but it's our third run together," Seacrest explained. "So we celebrate each trial."

"You know, third time's a charm!" Ripa said.

"Listen, nothing's perfect," Seacrest acknowledged. "You just keep trying until you get it right."

"It's a roller coaster, Ryan," Ripa said. "It's a roller coaster."

"You know, when we drive by an amusement park, I always look at the roller coaster and go, 'Look, there we are,'" Seacrest joked. "It's all definitely upside down loops. It's no Thunder Mountain, it's definitely the Mind Bender."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Hold Hands During Afternoon Outing in N.Y.C.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last February that Seacrest and Taylor, 28, had called it quits after three years together, with a source calling it an "amicable split."

At the time, a source close to Taylor, a trained chef and food blogger, told PEOPLE that the two weren't quite on the same page about the timeline of their future.

"Shayna wanted more out of the relationship," the source said. "It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn't there yet."

By September, the two had reconciled, and they've been going strong ever since.

Last month, Seacrest celebrated his girlfriend's birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic, posting a sweet throwback photo of the two on the beach on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to a chef, a legend, and an angel @shaynateresetaylor!" he wrote. "Here's a throwback from before our new normal."