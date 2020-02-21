Ryan Seacrest's Parents Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary: 'Cheers to 50 Years!'

Happy anniversary to Ryan Seacrest‘s parents!

On Friday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 45, posted a loving tribute to his parents, Connie and Gary Seacrest, in celebration of their 50-year marriage.

“Mom and dad, then and now. Cheers to 50 years! #HappyAnniversary,” he wrote.

The TV and radio personality’s post featured two photos of the couple: one on their wedding day — Feb. 21, 1970 — and a present day snap of the lovebirds enjoying drinks by the beach.

Among the outpouring of comments was one from Ryan’s co-host Kelly Ripa, who wrote, “Happy Anniversary you two!”

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation also honored the couple.

“An inspiration to us all. Happy #50Years to Connie & Gary!” the foundation’s official Instagram account wrote alongside the image of Connie and Gary walking down the aisle after saying, “I do.”

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Celebrates Thanksgiving with Girlfriend Shayna Taylor and His Family

The American Idol host frequently gives shout-outs to his parents and sister, Meredith, on social media.

In November, the star and his family celebrated the ninth anniversary of opening the first Seacrest Studios.

“9 years ago, my family and I opened the first #SeacrestStudios in our hometown. Today, it’s grown beyond our imagination all thanks to the patients, families, staff, and special guests who make it a place of positivity and hope with every visit,” Ryan wrote on Instagram at the time. “It became the impetus behind the 9 others we built across the country…with studio no. 11 on the way! Cheers @ChildrensATL – happy bday :).”

Last year, to honor his mother and father on Mother’s and Father’s Day, respectively, he penned sweet messages on Instagram.

“Happy #MothersDay to all the awesome moms out there, especially to my mom and sister Mere! Thank you for all the love and support. My niece #FloraMarie is lucky to have two incredible role models!” he wrote in tribute to Connie and Meredith.

A month later, he posted two photos — one throwback and one recent snap — of the father and son wearing suits.

“The man who taught me the importance of a well-tailored suit, among many other things. Happy #FathersDay dad!” he wrote.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Are Developing an ABC Pilot Inspired by Their Work Relationship

Ryan has also shared photos of himself and girlfriend Shayna Taylor spending time with his folks, including at a football game in October and during Thanksgiving dinner.

Recently, to commemorate Valentine’s Day, Ryan shared a behind-the-scenes look at how he and Taylor celebrated the love-filled holiday.

“Early morning sunrises and late nights making deep dish cookies,” he wrote alongside the Instagram post, which featured a photo and video of the deep-dish cookie they enjoyed. “Today and every day couldn’t be any sweeter. Happy #ValentinesDay @ShaynaTereseTaylor!”