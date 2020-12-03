Ryan Seacrest Opens 11th Hospital Studio for Sick Children — and Justin Bieber Attends Virtually!

Ryan Seacrest is continuing to give back to those in need.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, in partnership with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, opened a new state-of-the-art 1,200-square-foot broadcast media center called Seacrest Studios on Wednesday — and Justin Bieber joined in virtually to celebrate and connect with patients!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seacrest, 45, hosted the special virtual ribbon cutting ceremony to open the new studio, which is part of an entertainment initiative that the radio and television host and his family developed to help patients explore the creative realms of radio, TV and new media as creative tools to help their healing process. The Orlando Health Arnold Palmer studio is the 11th location of its kind in the country and the first in Florida.

Image zoom Justin Bieber via Zoom | Credit: Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Image zoom Seacrest Studios | Credit: Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Seacrest told PEOPLE in a statement: "2020 has been a year unlike any other and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is honored to be welcomed into the lives of Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children’s patients and families. We are thrilled to be able to share a fun and creative outlet during their stay that continues to keep their health and safety a priority during these challenging times."

Image zoom Seacrest Studios | Credit: Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

The new studio will be used to provide a variety of programming to patients, whether they are physically in the studio or watching through a closed-circuit network from their in-room TV screen. Patients will have the opportunity to host their own radio and TV shows, watch live musical performances, play games and even interview celebrity guests that visit. They will also have the ability to call down to the studio to engage in events they are watching on their screen.

Image zoom Credit: Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

"Although this has been an extremely challenging year, we could not be more thrilled to officially open Seacrest Studios at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer,” said hospital president Cary D’Ortona in the release. "We’re looking forward to safely engaging with our patients in new and creative ways and bringing some much-needed fun to the children and our team."

In 2016, the longtime American Idol host marked a milestone by opening his 10th studio — with Taylor Swift's help!