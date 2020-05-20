"I’ll admit, I do spend a lot of time in the pantry cheating on different things," the longtime host tells PEOPLE

Ryan Seacrest on Doing His Own TV Makeup — AND DISHES! — in Quarantine

Similar to the rest of us, Ryan Seacrest is getting used to his new normal.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan host opens up about the pros and cons of working remotely, his relationship with girlfriend Shayna Taylor, and how he's balancing his professional and personal life while sheltering at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I put makeup on so many times a day because I’m doing Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Disney Family Singalong specials, and Idol," says Seacrest, 45. "It’s going okay, but I didn’t get a tutorial. I have a toiletry bag with two canisters — one called 'contour' and another called 'all over' — and honestly I can’t tell the difference. I've been told that I didn't blend a couple of times. It's all new to me!"

As he broadcasts multiple television and radio projects from the comfort of his own home, Seacrest says he's discovering new things every day — especially in his pantry!

"[Shayna] and I are spending a lot of time in the kitchen," he says about the 28-year-old food blogger and chef. "I feel like people all over the world are doing that. I’m doing things that I have not in a long time. Like the dishes. Loading the dishwasher. I have to tell you, I find it quite peaceful and relaxing. I never thought I’d want to go back to doing that again as not a chore."

"We’re barbecuing and trying to make as many things as we can that are relatively healthy, but fun to eat most of the time when I’m not in the other room doing a show. I’ll admit, I do spend a lot of time in the pantry cheating on different things. I’m over-pantry’ing myself," he says.

While Seacrest gave fans a scare during the Idol finale on Sunday (his words seemed slightly slurred and his right eye appeared larger than his left towards the end of the show), the star seems to be managing his heavy workload quite well.

"I've definitely been working on a lot of projects, and as everyone can relate, it can be exhausting adjusting to working remotely," he says.