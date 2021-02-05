"I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana [Rancic]," the busy television host said in a statement on Instagram

Ryan Seacrest Exits E!'s Live from the Red Carpet After 14 Years: 'I’ve Decided to Move on to New Adventures'

Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to the red carpet.

Seacrest — who hosts his On Air with Ryan Seacrest radio show, American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan — is stepping down from one of his many hosting gigs, he announced Thursday.

"After 14 years of hosting E!'s Live from the Red Carpet I've decided to move on to new adventures," Seacrest, 46, wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of himself from the red carpet holding an E! microphone.

"I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana," he said, referring to fellow longtime E! host Giuliana Rancic.

"Thanks to everyone for watching all these years," Seacrest added.

Another E! host, Jason Kennedy, commented on the post, writing, "It was a pleasure brother 🤘🏻."

"You are a legend Ryan! 👏🏻❤️" added Fashion Police's Brad Goreski in a comment.

The network said in a statement that Seacrest has been an "instrumental" part of its Hollywood coverage over the past several years.

"E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!'s signature red carpet series," the statement said. "He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood's biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family."

In addition to his many roles in Hollywood, Seacrest is also an active philanthropist through his Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

This past December, the foundation opened its 11th in-hospital broadcast media center.