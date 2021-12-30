Ryan Seacrest Swaps BBQ for Bone Broth as His NYE Pre-Show Ritual: 'That Self Torture Is Great'

Who better to talk New Year's Eve than Ryan Seacrest?

In honor of the 50th anniversary of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Friday, the star reveals he's recently switched up his pre-show rituals to gear up for the big night.

Now, his 17th time hosting the New Year's Eve special, Seacrest, 47, is out with the BBQ dinners and in with the bone broth!

"I used to have a bunch of barbecue, because there's a Virgil's Barbecue right next to our studio and where our setup is," he tells PEOPLE. "I stopped doing that because not that it's a bad thing, but I feel like now that I'm getting a little older, bone broth is probably a better way to go before I go on the air."

"We're out there five and a half, six hours at a time," he adds. "That self-torture is great."

Ryan Seacrest

The New Year's countdown will be held in Times Square in New York City per tradition — and this year, Seacrest will be joined by co-host Liza Koshy.

Koshy, a 25-year-old actress and comedian, will make her debut as co-host this year — and she says she's already picked up a thing or two from Seacrest.

"Going into 2019, I was a correspondent out in the rain, and Ryan taught me that you can weather any weather, weather any storm," she says. "He was offered an umbrella for our beats out in the rain. He said, 'Nope, I'm good.' I was like, 'Then I'm good too. We're going to do this in the rain. My eyelashes are going to be a personal rooftop awning for me. I'll be fine.'"

The Liza on Demand star, however, shares she would rather "meditate" as a pre-show ritual — and in terms of pre-show foods, she prefers a "light spinach feta egg and cheese wrap."

When it comes to New Year's resolutions, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host says he doesn't set resolutions — instead, he likes to look at them as goals.

Recently, his goals have been about finding hobbies outside of work, "I've just celebrated a birthday and another year, [so] setting more personal interest goals [and] things that I love to [do] — which is taking this cooking class I'm taking at the CIA (Culinary Institute of America) and learning how to make olive oil and wine and things that are fun for me and that aren't my job."

Koshy also says she makes a point to not set resolutions, considering her resolutions from years prior are still carrying over that she's "catching up on." If she had to choose one, however, she says it would be to "stop using 2-in-1 conditioner."

Seacrest adds that he always thought it was a "good idea" and he'll use "anything that's been left behind in the shower, in a container."

"Even the pink razor," he hilariously adds.

Joining Seacrest and Koshy on the stage this year as co-hosts will be Billy Porter from New Orleans and Ciara from Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Journey and Karol G have been tapped as this year's musical guests from Times Square. LL Cool J was also originally set to perform before the hip-hop star tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

Chlöe was previously set to perform but was also pulled from the line-up and details regarding her absence have yet to be released.

Liza Koshy

This year will also mark the inaugural broadcast from Puerto Rico with actress Roselyn Sanchez as co-host and Daddy Yankee as a performer.

Porter, 52, will perform from New Orleans while Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Polo G and Walker Hayes, OneRepublic and more will perform from Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, Seacrest addressed the concerns surrounding the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant.

Given the current state of the world, the American Idol host said he doesn't believe he can be as optimistic as Dick Clark (the telecast's original host) had previously been at the show's end.

"He would always have these wonderful quotes of hope," Seacrest recalled to USA Today. "One still needs to do that. But it's definitely measured considering what we've all been through and still are in the middle of, which would never have crossed my mind ad-libbing on the New Year's telecast five years ago. That has to be top of mind as we continue to work through this difficult time."